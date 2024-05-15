15.05.2024 13:02:31

EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Nicolas Lange, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.05.2024 / 13:02 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Nicolas
Last name(s): Lange

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
73.15 EUR 48352.15 EUR
73.20 EUR 58999.20 EUR
73.10 EUR 15862.70 EUR
73.25 EUR 23147.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
73.1805 EUR 146361.05 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com



 
