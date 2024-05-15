|
15.05.2024 13:02:31
EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Nicolas Lange, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.05.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|Moosacher Str. 80
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.knorr-bremse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
91551 15.05.2024 CET/CEST
