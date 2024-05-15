EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Nicolas Lange, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.05.2024 / 13:02 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Nicolas Last name(s): Lange





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000KBX1006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



73.15 EUR 48352.15 EUR



73.20 EUR 58999.20 EUR



73.10 EUR 15862.70 EUR



73.25 EUR 23147.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



73.1805 EUR 146361.05 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





