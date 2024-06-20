EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Lars von Lackum, Purchase of 420 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2023.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.06.2024 / 10:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Lars Last name(s): von Lackum





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI

391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000LEG1110





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 420 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2023.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



78.645 EUR 33030.90 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



78.6450 EUR 33030.9000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

19/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





