20.06.2024 10:56:29

EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Lars von Lackum, Purchase of 420 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2023.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.06.2024 / 10:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): von Lackum

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of 420 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2023.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
78.645 EUR 33030.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
78.6450 EUR 33030.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


20.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92575  20.06.2024 CET/CEST



