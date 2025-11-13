EQS-News: 9M 2025 results: RENK Group AG continues consistent growth

EQS-News: RENK Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

9M 2025 results: RENK Group AG continues consistent growth

Consolidated revenue rises to €928 million (+19.2%)

Increase in adjusted EBIT to €141 million (+25.5%)

Total order backlog sets new record at €6.4 billion

Defense business strongest growth driver

Management Board confirms its forecast for full-year 2025

Augsburg, November 13, 2025 – RENK Group AG, a leading provider of propulsion solutions for the military and civilian sectors, has continued its unabated growth and is therefore on track to achieve its annual targets for 2025.

The Group’s order intake increased by 45.2% to €1.25 billion in the reporting period (9M 2024: €858 million), The Group’s revenue rose by 19.2% to €928 million in the first nine months of the year (9M 2024: €778 million). The main driver once again was the defense business, which increased its revenue by 25.2% to €690 million in the same period (9M 2024: €551 million), while order intake rose by 47.7% to €932 million (9M 2024: €631 million). Adjusted EBIT rose again by an above-average 25.5% to €141 million (9M 2024: €112 million). This equates to an adjusted EBIT margin of 15.2% for the nine-month period – a year-on-year increase of 0.8 percentage points. With a book-to-bill ratio of just over 1.3x and a total order backlog of €6.4 billion, visibility has therefore further improved for the coming quarters and years, and laid the foundation for additional growth.

“Our performance in the third quarter shows that we have consistently pursued our strong growth trajectory, driven by the high demand in the defense sector. We also took another major step towards expanding capacity and improving efficiency with the launch of our modular production concept in Augsburg in September. We are therefore keeping our promise: RENK delivers,” said CEO of RENK Group Dr. Alexander Sagel.

VMS and Marine remain on road to success

The Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS) segment is still the revenue and earnings driver of the Group. Order intake increased by 65.0% to €904 million (9M 2024: €548 million), The book-to-bill ratio for the VMS segment for the nine-month period was 1.6x. The segment recorded total revenue of €579 million for the nine-month period (9M 2024: €464 million), an increase of 24.8% year on year. VMS achieved the highest growth of all three segments. Adjusted EBIT rose by an above-average 36.2% to €105 million in the first nine months of the year (9M 2024: €77 million). The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 18.1% in the same period, compared with 16.6% in the previous year – an increase of 1.5 percentage points.

The RENK Group also experienced significant growth in the Marine & Industry (M&I) segment, with total order intake in the reporting period amounting to €255 million (9M 2024: €215 million) – an increase of 18.3%. The M&I segment’s book-to-bill ratio was 1.0x for the nine month period. M&I revenue totaled €268 million in the first nine months of this year (9M 2024: €232 million), which represents an increase of 15.5%. It is of particular note that the aftermarket business was primarily shaped by RENK America Marine & Industry in the third quarter. Whereas the industrial business continued to suffer in a challenging market environment dependent on GDP, marine performance was robust. Adjusted segment EBIT rose by an above-average 34.6% to €31 million in the first nine months of the year (9M 2024: €23 million). The adjusted EBIT margin was 11.6% for the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: 10.0%), an improvement of 1.6 percentage points. The reversal of a provision in the amount of €1.5 million in the third quarter had a positive effect on the segment’s adjusted EBIT margin.

Performance in the Slide Bearings segment was also affected by the challenging economic environment dependent on GDP. Order intake declined by 9.4% year on year to €96 million (9M 2024: €106 million). Revenue in the segment for the first nine months of 2025 remained unchanged from the prior-year period at €92 million (9M 2024: €92 million). The book-to-bill ratio for the Slide Bearings segment was 1.0x for the first nine months of the year. Adjusted EBIT for the same period declined by 8.9% to €15 million (9M 2024: €16 million), for reasons including a less favorable product mix. The adjusted EBIT margin for the nine-month period was 16.1%, compared with 17.6% in the prior-year period.

Management Board confirms forecast for fiscal year 2025

Based on performance to date, the Management Board has confirmed the forecast for fiscal year 2025 and continues to predict revenue in excess of €1.3 billion, and adjusted EBIT of between €210 million and €235 million.

“Our order backlog is at an historic high and has now secured five times our current annual revenue. This provides us with an extremely solid base for the coming years in addition to high visibility for our performance,” said CFO of RENK Group AG Anja Mänz-Siebje.

The Management Board of RENK Group AG will be presenting its strategic focus and an updated outlook on medium-term planning until 2030 at its second Capital Markets Day on November 20, 2025.

RENK 9M 2025 Results

About the RENK Group AG

Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad product portfolio RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2024, RENK Group AG generated revenue of EUR 1.14 billion. RENK Group AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024, and has been a member of the MDAX since March 24, 2025.

For further information, please visit www.renk.com

