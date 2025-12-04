EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG approves growth investments of around EUR 120 million for additional capacity in the sports, food and health sectors

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Alzchem Group AG approves growth investments of around EUR 120 million for additional capacity in the sports, food and health sectors

Trostberg, December 4, 2025 – Alzchem Group AG, a globally active specialty chemicals company, has approved a comprehensive investment program to achieve additional profitable growth and further strengthen its market position. The focus is particularly on the areas of sports, food and health. To this end, a total of around EUR 120 million is to be invested in the construction of an increasingly automated production plant for creatine and its precursors, as well as in the upstream infrastructure. Commissioning is planned in stages starting in the second half of 2027. Alzchem sees the investment as having additional annual sales potential in the early triple-digit million range with correspondingly positive earnings contributions.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG, explains: “As the only producer outside Asia, we are participating to a significant extent in the continuing growth in market demand for high-purity creatine. We benefit above all from our strong position in the premium segment: we are the quality leader “Made in Germany” in the sports market with Creapure® and in the health market with Creavitalis®. We also see attractive long-term growth potential in new areas of application, which we intend to consistently exploit with our broad product portfolio, for example in women’s health and healthy aging.”

The capacity expansion that has now been approved has become necessary because Alzchem has been increasingly successful in establishing itself in the sports, food and health sectors, primarily with its versatile Creapure® and Creavitalis® products. A current example from the nutrition sector is the partnership with Ehrmann. In October 2025, Ehrmann launched an expansion of its “High Protein Creatine” product line, which takes functional nutrition to the next level: “Ehrmann High Protein Creatine” makes creatine available to a broad target group for the first time in the form of everyday food products in the three categories of puddings, drinks, and bars. Alzchem ensures that this enrichment of the long-established Ehrmann protein products is reliably carried out with the highest quality creatine.



About Alzchem

Alzchem is a leading international specialty chemicals company that provides sustainable solutions to global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and increasing life expectancy. With its comprehensive product range, the company is often the market leader in profitable niche markets in diversified industries. It serves sectors such as human and animal nutrition and agriculture, helping to efficiently meet the growing demand for food. Its own pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products also support healthy aging. Alzchem is also involved in renewable energies and fine chemicals, produces important raw materials for the defense industry, and guarantees a high level of independence and supply security through its “Made in Germany” production.

With around 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, a plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the US, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 554.2 million and EBITDA of EUR 105.3 million in 2024.