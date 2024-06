EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund and Edin Terzic terminate their cooperation with immediate effect

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Borussia Dortmund and Edin Terzic terminate their cooperation with immediate effect



13.06.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Borussia Dortmund") and its head coach Edin Terzic today jointly agreed to prematurely terminate their cooperation with immediate effect.



Borussia Dortmund has thus complied with a corresponding request from Edin Terzic.



Borussia Dortmund will introduce the new head coach, who will be in charge of the first men's soccer team from the 2024/2025 season onwards, in due course.

Dortmund, 13. June 2024



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations Contact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

13.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com