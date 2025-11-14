EQS-News: Dr. Peter Laier to become new FORVIA HELLA’s Chief Executive Officer

EQS-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

Dr. Peter Laier to become new FORVIA HELLA's Chief Executive Officer



14.11.2025 / 10:37 CET/CEST

Lippstadt (Germany)

14 November 2025





Dr. Peter Laier to become new FORVIA HELLA’s Chief Executive Officer

The Shareholder Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (“FORVIA HELLA”) has decided to appoint Dr. Peter Laier, whose most recent experience included service as a Board member of ZF Group, to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Peter Laier will assume the role with effect from end of 15 February 2026. Until Dr. Laier takes office, Bernard Schäferbarthold will continue to hold the position as CEO.

Dr.-Ing. Wolfgang Ziebart, Chairman of the Shareholder Committee notes: "Dr. Laier brings to FORVIA HELLA a strong global perspective and strategic mindset, as well as highly relevant expertise in the markets where FORVIA HELLA performs and seeks to grow. His practical approach, proven track record of performance and innovative mindset are envisioned to drive FORVIA HELLA to further growth and success. We extend deepest thanks to Bernard Schäferbarthold for his commitment and achievements for the Company in these challenging times."

Dr. Peter Laier: “FORVIA HELLA is widely known for its high-quality products and innovative offerings in Electronics, Lighting and Lifecycle Solutions, driven by top talent in many markets worldwide. I am excited to working with the employees of FORVIA HELLA to further accelerate the Company's success in existing markets and to open up new markets and opportunities.”

