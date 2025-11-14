HELLA Aktie

WKN DE: A13SX2 / ISIN: DE000A13SX22

14.11.2025 10:37:53

EQS-News: Dr. Peter Laier to become new FORVIA HELLA’s Chief Executive Officer

EQS-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
Dr. Peter Laier to become new FORVIA HELLA’s Chief Executive Officer

14.11.2025 / 10:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lippstadt (Germany)

14 November 2025

 
 

Dr. Peter Laier to become new FORVIA HELLA’s Chief Executive Officer

The Shareholder Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (“FORVIA HELLA”) has decided to appoint Dr. Peter Laier, whose most recent experience included service as a Board member of ZF Group, to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Peter Laier will assume the role with effect from end of 15 February 2026. Until Dr. Laier takes office, Bernard Schäferbarthold will continue to hold the position as CEO.

Dr.-Ing. Wolfgang Ziebart, Chairman of the Shareholder Committee notes: "Dr. Laier brings to FORVIA HELLA a strong global perspective and strategic mindset, as well as highly relevant expertise in the markets where FORVIA HELLA performs and seeks to grow.  His practical approach, proven track record of performance and innovative mindset are envisioned to drive FORVIA HELLA to further growth and success.  We extend deepest thanks to Bernard Schäferbarthold for his commitment and achievements for the Company in these challenging times."

Dr. Peter Laier: “FORVIA HELLA is widely known for its high-quality products and innovative offerings in Electronics, Lighting and Lifecycle Solutions, driven by top talent in many markets worldwide. I am excited to working with the employees of FORVIA HELLA to further accelerate the Company's success in existing markets and to open up new markets and opportunities.”

Note: This text and suitable images can also be found in our press database at: www.hella.com/press

 

 


14.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7125
Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-6647
E-mail: Investor.Relations@hella.com
Internet: www.hella.de/ir
ISIN: DE000A13SX22, DE000A3E5DP8
WKN: A13SX2, A3E5DP
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2230126

 
End of News EQS News Service

2230126  14.11.2025 CET/CEST

