HELLA Aktie
WKN DE: A13SX2 / ISIN: DE000A13SX22
|
14.11.2025 10:37:53
EQS-News: Dr. Peter Laier to become new FORVIA HELLA’s Chief Executive Officer
|
EQS-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
Lippstadt (Germany)
14 November 2025
Dr. Peter Laier to become new FORVIA HELLA’s Chief Executive Officer
The Shareholder Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (“FORVIA HELLA”) has decided to appoint Dr. Peter Laier, whose most recent experience included service as a Board member of ZF Group, to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Peter Laier will assume the role with effect from end of 15 February 2026. Until Dr. Laier takes office, Bernard Schäferbarthold will continue to hold the position as CEO.
Dr.-Ing. Wolfgang Ziebart, Chairman of the Shareholder Committee notes: "Dr. Laier brings to FORVIA HELLA a strong global perspective and strategic mindset, as well as highly relevant expertise in the markets where FORVIA HELLA performs and seeks to grow. His practical approach, proven track record of performance and innovative mindset are envisioned to drive FORVIA HELLA to further growth and success. We extend deepest thanks to Bernard Schäferbarthold for his commitment and achievements for the Company in these challenging times."
Dr. Peter Laier: “FORVIA HELLA is widely known for its high-quality products and innovative offerings in Electronics, Lighting and Lifecycle Solutions, driven by top talent in many markets worldwide. I am excited to working with the employees of FORVIA HELLA to further accelerate the Company's success in existing markets and to open up new markets and opportunities.”
Note: This text and suitable images can also be found in our press database at: www.hella.com/press
14.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rixbecker Str. 75
|59552 Lippstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2941 38-7125
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2941 38-6647
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@hella.com
|Internet:
|www.hella.de/ir
|ISIN:
|DE000A13SX22, DE000A3E5DP8
|WKN:
|A13SX2, A3E5DP
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2230126
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2230126 14.11.2025 CET/CEST
