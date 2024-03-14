|
14.03.2024 07:57:11
EQS-News: Elmos publishes 2023 Annual Report
|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend
Preliminary financial figures and guidance confirmed – dividend proposal raised to 0.85 Euro per share – own climate targets for 2023 achieved
Dortmund, March 14, 2024: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) today published its financial statements and Annual Report for fiscal year 2023. The preliminary financials and the guidance from mid-February are confirmed in full.
Based on the very successful business and earnings development in the past fiscal year the supervisory and management boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024, a 13.3% higher dividend compared to the previous year, meaning 0.85 Euro per share (Previous year: 0.75 Euro per share).
“Fiscal year 2023 was an exceptionally successful year for Elmos, with record financial results on the one hand and important structural progress on the other. We also want our shareholders to participate appropriately in this very positive development. We are therefore increasing the dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting to 0.85 Euro per share, while simultaneously maintaining the financial flexibility required for the Company’s further strategic development and future growth,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.
Besides its financial and strategic successes, Elmos also made significant progress in achieving its ambitious climate targets as part of its sustainability strategy in the 2023 financial year. As planned, greenhouse gas emissions for its own activities, i.e. in Scope 1 and 2, were reduced by 10% in 2023 compared to the base year 2022. In the medium term, Elmos plans to reduce these emissions by 40% by 2026 compared to the base year 2022. In the long term, the company aims to achieve complete climate neutrality in its own activities by 2035.
In fiscal year 2024, Elmos expects to generate sales of 605 million Euro ± 25 million Euro and an operating EBIT margin of 25% ± 2 percentage points of sales. The anticipated operating EBIT margin does not include any effects from the closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Littelfuse Inc., USA, which is expected for the end of December 2024. The company expects that capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, less capitalized development costs, will amount to approximately 12% ± 2 percentage points of sales. For fiscal year 2024, Elmos expects positive operating adjusted free cash flow (excluding effects from the closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Littelfuse Inc., USA) to be significantly higher than in the prior year (‑24.3 million Euro). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.10 EUR/USD.
The Elmos 2023 Annual Report is available at www.elmos.com (here). With the publication of the Annual Report, the comprehensive information on sustainability at Elmos has also been updated and is available on our sustainability website (here).
Overview of the financial figures
Definitions of selected financial indicators
Contact
About Elmos
Note
14.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)231 7549-575
|Fax:
|+49 (0)231 7549-111
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1858375
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1858375 14.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductormehr Nachrichten
|
14.03.24
|EQS-News: Elmos publishes 2023 Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
14.03.24
|EQS-News: Elmos veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2023 (EQS Group)
|
06.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsstart mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX schwächelt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX liegt zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.24
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
15.02.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductormehr Analysen
|16.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.02.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.10.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09.05.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.04.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Elmos Semiconductor
|73,60
|-0,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Börsen geben letztlich nach -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekord etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. In Deutschland setzt sich die Rekordrally nur bis Mittag fort, der DAX schloss leichter. An der Wall Street war ein schwacher Handelstag zu sehen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich nach unten.