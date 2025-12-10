PNE Aktie
10.12.2025 14:10:24
EQS-News: Florian Schuhbauer appointed to the Supervisory Board of PNE AG
EQS-News: PNE AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Corporate news
Florian Schuhbauer appointed to the Supervisory Board of PNE AG
Cuxhaven, 10 December 2025 – Florian Schuhbauer, co-founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Active Ownership Capital, has been appointed by the District Court of Tostedt as a member of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG until the next Annual General Meeting. He succeeds Marc van’t Noordende, who stepped down from the Supervisory Board with effect from 29 July 2025.
Florian Schuhbauer has already been a member of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG, from the 2017 AGM until the 2022 AGM, and is very familiar with the company. He possesses many years of experience in the international financial market as well as extensive sector and transformation expertise.
Dirk Simons, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG, comments: “We’re very pleased to welcome Florian Schuhbauer back on board on the Supervisory Board of PNE AG. With his extensive capital market experience and deep understanding of our sector, he perfectly complements the Supervisory Board and will support PNE AG in further strengthening its strategic positioning. His return comes at a time when important decisions are being made for the company’s future development. Together with our shareholders, the Board of Management and our employees, we are creating the conditions for the best possible long-term direction for the company.”
Florian Schuhbauer notes: “We have been involved with PNE AG for many years as a committed shareholder and continue to regard the expansion of renewable energies as an attractive and forward-looking area – an area in which the company is playing an important role. PNE AG already commands an excellent position from which to continue on its growth trajectory over the coming years. I look forward to actively accompanying the company on this path once again and, together with the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management, to creating the structural conditions for the next phase of its development.”
About the PNE Group
The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner for industry when it comes to solutions for refining electricity using Power-to-X technologies.
Your contact persons:PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com
