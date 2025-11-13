Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
13.11.2025 06:30:03
EQS-News: Formycon publishes nine-month results and confirms guidance – Pipeline progress and strong partnerships drive fiscal year 2025
EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Formycon publishes nine-month results and confirms guidance – Pipeline progress and strong partnerships drive fiscal year 2025
Group revenues and earnings development on track – guidance for 2025 confirmed
In the first nine months of 2025, the Formycon Group generated revenues of approximately €19.5 million (9M/2024: €41.1 million). While the previous years’ figures included one-time payments from license and milestone agreements for FYB202, current revenues increasingly derive from recurring proceeds from the marketing of approved biosimilars, from development services for out-licensed or jointly developed projects, and from service payments for supply chain coordination.
Revenues from the ranibizumab biosimilar FYB201 from direct participation in commercialization proceeds amounted to €1.5 million (9M/2024: €6.0 million). As previously reported, Sandoz temporarily paused commercialization in the US from the second quarter of 2025 for tactical market reasons; based on current information, resumption is planned for the first quarter of 2026. In the remaining 24 markets outside the US - including Europe and the MENA region - FYB201 continued to be marketed, and development proceeded as expected. After the end of the reporting period, FYB201 was launched as the first ready-to-use syringe of a ranibizumab biosimilar in the first European countries. The syringe system sets new standards in quality and innovation and increases the marketing potential of the ranibizumab biosimilar FYB201 in Europe.
The Stelara® biosimilar FYB202 (Otulfi®3/Fymskina®4) developed according to plan during the reporting period. Following the market launch by our partner Fresenius Kabi in March, market development is progressing steadily. In the US, FYB202 is primarily distributed through the pharmacy benefit channel. An exclusive distribution agreement with CivicaScript and other contracts have now been concluded. In Europe, FYB202 has already been launched in 18 countries. In Germany, our distribution partner Ratiopharm has additionally been handling sales for FYB202/Fymskina® since this summer. Revenues from direct participation in the commercialization of FYB202 amounted to €3.2 million (9M/2024: €0). Milestone payments of €0.5 million were also realized for approvals in additional regions. Based on the contracts concluded and the expected order volumes, Formycon anticipates a significant increase in revenue contributions from FYB202 in the final quarter of 2025.
The Group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to
The at-equity result of Bioeq AG for the first nine months was €-0.3 million (9M/2024: €20.6 million), reflecting the temporary marketing pause for FYB201 in the US. The forecast for EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in the range of €-20 million to €-10 million for the full year remains unchanged.
The current positive developments in easing regulatory requirements, such as the waiver of Phase III clinical trials as a standard requirement, are paving the way for shorter and less expensive development cycles and allowing Formycon to focus its structures on greater efficiency. Based on the successful development and approval of three biosimilar products, the company is leveraging the experience it has gained to pool capacities in a targeted manner, further optimize the use of resources, and significantly reduce costs. The growing use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence is increasingly helping to make development processes focused, lean, and thus competitive. Formycon is aiming for EBITDA-profitable corporate development in the medium term and expects that a positive EBITDA result can ideally be achieved in 2026, but no later than in the 2027 fiscal year.
In the second quarter of 2025, Formycon AG successfully placed its first corporate bond 2025/2029 (ISIN NO0013586024 / WKN A4DFJH) in Nordic Bond format with a total volume of €70 million on the capital market. The four-year, floating-rate bond (maturity: July 2029) bears interest based on the 3-month Euribor plus a margin of 7.00% p.a.; interest payments are made quarterly. Investor feedback during the roadshow and after the placement confirms confidence in Formycon's promising growth strategy and business model.
In connection with the successful placement of a €70 million corporate bond, the working capital forecast was already raised in the first half of the year. Working capital amounted to €83.2 million in the first nine months (9M/2024: €65.8 million), securing the financing of ongoing development activities and operating business in the medium and long term.
Operational development on track – strategic progress and settlement and license agreement confirm outlook for the full year
Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO of Formycon AG, said: “In fiscal year 2025, we further refined our strategy in the areas of development, partnerships, and competitiveness and achieved important milestones. With the introduction of the innovative FYB201 prefilled syringe, we are setting new standards in ophthalmic care and creating additional differentiation in the European market. The settlement of the patent dispute with Regeneron regarding FYB203 also marks a decisive step forward in the US market entry of our Eylea®5 biosimilar and strengthens our position in one of the largest biosimilar markets worldwide. The latest initiative by the US health authority to simplify the approval process for biosimilars marks a significant regulatory advance with immediate relevance for our industry. The planned facilitations can significantly shorten development times and at the same time make them more cost-effective. We anticipated this change early on and aligned our clinical strategy for our Keytruda® biosimilar candidate FYB206 accordingly in consultation with the FDA. The streamlined design of our clinical program already shows that scientific excellence can be successfully combined with economic efficiency. These developments confirm our approach and create additional opportunities to develop and bring biosimilars to market faster, more cost-effectively, and with high quality.”
In the third quarter of 2025, Formycon advanced the development of key biosimilar projects as planned and achieved significant operational progress. This includes, in particular, further progress with the pembrolizumab biosimilar candidate FYB206. Following positive regulatory feedback, a Phase III study was not required as therapeutic comparability can be demonstrated by comprehensive analytical data and the ongoing Phase I Pharmacokinetic (PK) study. Patient recruitment for this ongoing Phase I PK study was already completed in July. Formycon expects results for the primary endpoint in the first quarter of 2026.
Further important steps toward market expansion and portfolio differentiation were taken after the end of the reporting period: One focus was on the launch of the pre-filled syringe version of the ranibizumab biosimilar FYB201 (Ranivisio®6) in Europe by our partner Teva. At the beginning of October, a settlement and license agreement for FYB203 was concluded with Regeneron, which resolves all the patent disputes in connection with the aflibercept biosimilar FYB203/Ahzantive®7 in the US. From today's perspective, this means that the biosimilar, which has already been approved by the FDA, could enter the market in the fourth quarter of 2026. Exclusive commercialization in the United States and Canada will be carried out by the distribution partner Valorum Biologics based on the license agreement concluded at the end of June 2025.
In addition, exclusive commercialization agreements for FYB203 were signed with Actor Pharmaceuticals for Australia and with Megalabs for Latin America. A co-marketing partnership was agreed with Horus Pharma for selected European countries. These partnerships will expand FYB203’s future geographic market coverage and penetration and strengthen Formycon's competitive position. At the same time, development activities for early-stage projects continued as planned.
Key financial performance indicators at a glance
Condensed statement of comprehensive income
Condensed cash flow statement
Conference call and dial-in details
The Executive Board will discuss the company's performance and key financial figures and provide an outlook for the remainder of fiscal year 2025. The conference call, which will be broadcast live on the Internet, will take place on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. (CET) in English.
To participate in the conference call, please register at:
https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/KYTa1G3ju56X
After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with their individual dial-in details.
The presentation and audio webcast can be accessed via the following link:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/formycon-2025-q3
Following a brief presentation, the Executive Board will be available to answer questions from analysts. The conference call will be recorded and subsequently available on the Formycon website at: https://www.formycon.com/en/investors/publications/.
Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY and is part of the SDAX selection index. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
13.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 864667 100
|Fax:
|089 864667 110
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2228876
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2228876 13.11.2025 CET/CEST
