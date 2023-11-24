|
24.11.2023
EQS-News: GRENKE Corporate Governance scores top position in SDAX
EQS-News: GRENKE AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
GRENKE Corporate Governance scores top position in SDAX
Baden-Baden, November 24, 2023: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, made third place in the SDAX at this years‘ DVFA Scorecard with a score of 78.07 %. Compared to the previous year, GRENKE improved significantly by 3.94 percentage points (2022: 3rd place SDAX, 74.13 %). The DVFA Scorecard annually evaluates the quality of corporate governance of companies listed in the German DAX, MDAX and SDAX.
“We are proud, to have achieved a top position in the SDAX for our corporate governance again”, states Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of GRENKE AG. “A strong corporate governance is the foundation for trust in the capital market and is of high importance to us. The rank we achieved as well as our score underline this impressively.“
This years’ DVFA scorecard was published on November 23, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. The assessment comprised 151 companies situated in Germany, listed in the German DAX, MDAX and SDAX.
The comprehensive results of the DVFA Scorecard are available here (German only):
For more information, please contact:
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE’s activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,000 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
