08.02.2024 14:32:35
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ sells office property in Zagreb
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
IMMOFINANZ sells office property in Zagreb
“The sale of this office property in Zagreb shows that we are also making very good progress in the optimisation of our portfolio in the current market environment. In line with our strategy and focus on value creation, the proceeds will be invested in the expansion of our innovative office solutions and retail properties in our core markets“, explained Radka Doehring, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board.
The Grand Center Zagreb is a modern, high-quality office building with an unmistakable architectonic design and a distinctive, unique appearance. In the heart of the Croatian capital, it offers tenants exclusive office space over roughly 16,000 sqm of usable space and perfect local amenities with numerous bars and restaurants. The building was completed in 2006 and is fully rented.
On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ increased its investment in S IMMO to 50% plus one share at the end of 2022 and now consolidates this company in full. IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 500 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 7.8 billion. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com
For additional information contact:
Simone Korbelius
IMMOFINANZ
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291
|Fax:
|+43 1 88090 - 8291
|E-mail:
|investor@immofinanz.com
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
|WKN:
|A2JN9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1833509
