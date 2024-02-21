|
21.02.2024 19:05:14
EQS-News: INDUS publishes preliminary figures for FY 2023
|
EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
INDUS publishes unaudited preliminary figures for FY 2023
In the context of the “PARKOUR perform” strategy program, INDUS completed the reorganization into three industrial technology segments (Engineering, Infrastructure, Materials) and sold two portfolio companies (SCHÄFER and SELZER) in mid-2023. Income from discontinued operations amounted to EUR -27.8 million (previous year: EUR -123.9 million). The Group’s earnings after taxes increased to EUR 56.1 million.
Towards the end of 2023, the INDUS portfolio companies were able to again reduce working capital quite noticeably. Free cash flow will exceed EUR 190 million (previous year: EUR 101.5 million), and thus significantly exceed the target of EUR 100 million.
“The financial year 2023 has confirmed the resilience of our realigned, future oriented portfolio even in a phase of economic weakness,” said Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of INDUS Group’s Board of Management. “Our companies generate strong free cash flow, which gives us the leeway to develop our portfolio in a focused manner.”
Increased income in Engineering and Materials segments
INDUS invested around EUR 61.9 million in the existing portfolio in 2023 (previous year: EUR 54.5 million). In addition, the Infrastructure segment was strengthened by the supplementary acquisition of QUICK Bauprodukte. “We are confident that we will be able to add promising acquisitions to the portfolio in 2024. The acquisition pipeline is well filled,” said Dr. Johannes Schmidt.
Net debt decreased significantly to EUR 506.2 million as of 31 December 2023 (previous year: EUR 593.5 million), not least due to the strong reduction of working capital in the full year 2023. The debt repayment period – the ratio of net debt to EBITDA – stood at 2.0 at the end of the year (previous year: 2.3), which was clearly within the target range of 2 to 2.5. The equity ratio amounted to 37.3% (previous year: 36.8%). Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year were relatively high at approximately EUR 266 million (previous year: EUR 127.8 million). This is attributable to a major acquisition that was not realized at the end of 2023 as well as strong returns from the reduction in working capital in the fourth quarter. “With liquidity at a normalized level and correspondingly lower total assets, the equity ratio is 40%,” said Johannes Schmidt.
INDUS expects the stable development to continue in FY 2024. “After last year’s recession, the macroeconomic conditions for our portfolio companies will be challenging again in 2024,” said Schmidt. “Nevertheless, we expect sales of between EUR 1.85 billion and EUR 1.95 billion and EBIT of between EUR 145 million and EUR 165 million for the financial year 2024.”
The full financial statements for the financial year 2023 including the forecast for the financial year 2024 are expected to be published on the company’s website on 20 March 2024.
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
E-mail presse@indus.de
E-mail investor.relations@indus.de
www.indus.de/en/
21.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INDUS Holding AG
|Kölner Straße 32
|51429 Bergisch Gladbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2204 40 00-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2204 40 00-20
|E-mail:
|indus@indus.de
|Internet:
|www.indus.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006200108
|WKN:
|620010
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1842385
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1842385 21.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu INDUS AGmehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.24
|ROUNDUP: Indus Holding erreicht Ziele - Aktienrückkauf bis zu 25 Millionen Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
21.02.24
|Indus Holding will Aktien für bis zu 25,3 Millionen Euro zurückkaufen (dpa-AFX)
|
21.02.24
|EQS-News: INDUS publishes preliminary figures for FY 2023 (EQS Group)
|
21.02.24
|EQS-News: INDUS veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 (EQS Group)
|
21.02.24
|EQS-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG beschließt öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot (EQS Group)
|
21.02.24
|EQS-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG launches public share buyback offer (EQS Group)
|
29.01.24
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
18.01.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu INDUS AGmehr Analysen
|15.11.23
|INDUS Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.10.23
|INDUS Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.05.23
|INDUS Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.02.23
|INDUS Hold
|Warburg Research