EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse Maintains Profitable Growth

Knorr-Bremse Maintains Profitable Growth

BOOST 2026 strategy program presents impressive annual results: key performance indicators improved in the first half of 2024, measures for revenue growth and cost optimization fully on track, portfolio optimization progressing as planned

Order intake in the first half of 2024 at € 4.2 billion, order book remains on high level at € 6.8 billion

Revenues up 2% year over year at approximately € 4 billion

Operating EBIT rises by 18% to € 490 million, operating EBIT margin from 10.6% to 12.3%

Continuity on the Executive Board: Bernd Spies’s contract renewed for five years

Increased full-year guidance for 2024 confirmed

Munich, August 08, 2024 – Knorr-Bremse AG, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety-critical rail and commercial vehicle systems, today published its results for the first half and second quarter of 2024.

Marc Llistosella, Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG: “We are proud of the outstanding business performance in the first half of 2024, with many of our key financials seeing significant gains. This positive development is also the result of our extensive BOOST 2026 suite of measures which we launched a year ago. Our portfolio optimization in particular is progressing well and making a key contribution to our increased profitability. Following Kiepe Electric and Safety Direct, we just sold GT Emissions Systems in the UK and reached the next milestone. Simultaneously, we have already started the process to sell a fourth business unit.”

Frank Weber, Chief Financial Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG: “Our revenue-boosting and efficiency measures are proving to be extremely effective. The significant and, most importantly, continuous improvement of our margins is the best evidence of this. Accordingly, free cash flow has improved significantly as well. We are working hard to maintain this positive trend.”

With its results for the first half of 2024, Knorr-Bremse is clearly demonstrating its above-average performance as well as the resilience that is characteristic of the company. The order intake was € 4,239 million and remained stable in comparison with the previous year (H1 23: € 4,236 million) thanks to the continued high demand in the Rail Vehicle Systems division and despite the slowdown in the truck market. The order book as at June 30, 2024, adjusted for Kiepe Electric, had risen to € 6,848 million (June 30, 2023: € 6,522 million excluding Kiepe Electric). Consolidated revenues improved 2% to € 3,987 million (H1 23: € 3,917 million).

Alongside positive economies of scale from higher revenues, the targeted efficiency measures and attractive new contracts made a positive impact on the operating EBIT of € 490 million, a significant 18.0% boost year over year. This resulted in the operating EBIT margin improving from 10.6% in the previous year’s period to 12.3%, a significant increase of 170 basis points. In terms of free cash flow, Knorr-Bremse also saw a significant year-over-year increase, reaching € 64 million in the first half of the year (H1 23: € ‑165 million).



Overview of H1 2024 Developments in Both Divisions

Rail Vehicle Systems Division (RVS):

Order intake rose to € 2,202 million (H1 23: € 2,025 million) thanks to unabated strong demand in the global rail market

The order book, adjusted for Kiepe Electric, increased to € 4,881 million (June 30, 2023: € 4,461 million excluding Kiepe Electric).

Revenue was up a significant 9.2% at € 1,981 million (H1 23: € 1,813 million).

Operating EBIT improved significantly and rose 20.0% to € 304 million (H1 23: € 253 million)

The operating EBIT margin increased robustly to 15.3% (H1 23: 14.0%)

Commercial Vehicle Systems Division (CVS):

Order intake amounted to € 2,038 million (H1 23: € 2,212 million).

The order book reached € 1,969 million as of June 30, 2024, remaining at a high level (June 30, 2023: € 2,063 million).

Revenues were at € 2,007 million in the first half of the year, slightly down compared with the previous year (H1 23: € 2,105 million)

Operating EBIT rose by a significant 15.5% to € 223 million (H1 23: € 193 million).

The operating EBIT margin improved to 11.1% (H1 23: 9.2%)

Continuity on the Executive Board: Bernd Spies’s Contract Renewed

The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG ensured continuity in the Executive Board team in June 2024 by announcing it would renew the contract of Bernd Spies (aged 58) as an Executive Board member. Effective March 2025, Bernd Spies will be responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division globally for a further five years and will be able to keep driving the development of the truck division consistently (see press release from June 26, 2024).

Increased guidance confirmed

Knorr-Bremse raised its guidance forecasts for the current 2024 fiscal year on July 29, 2024 (see press release from July 29, 2024). The company expects revenues between €7,700 million and €8,000 million, an operating EBIT margin between 11.5% and 13.0%, and a free cash flow between €550 million and €650 million.

This guidance does not take into account the acquisition of the rail signalling technology business of Alstom in North America, which has yet to be completed.

The interim report for the January to June 2024 period is available on the Knorr-Bremse AG website. Notes to and reconciliations with the financial indicators used can be found in the 2023 Annual Report of Knorr-Bremse AG.



Knorr-Bremse Group Key Performance Indicators:



Half year Second quarter 2024 2023 Δ 2024 2023 Δ EUR million EUR million EUR million EUR million Order intake 4,239 4,236 +0.1% 2,127 2,060 +3.2% Order book (June 30)[1] 6,848 6,522 +5.0% 6,848 6,522 +5.0% Revenues 3,987 3,917 +1.8% 2,013 2,010 +0.2% EBIT 475 399 +19.1% 238 209 +13.8% EBIT margin 11.9% 10.2% +170 bp 11.8% 10.4% +140 bp Operating EBIT 490 415 +18.0% 252 223 +12.6% Operating EBIT margin 12.3% 10.6% +170 bp 12.5% 11.1% +140 bp Free cash flow +64 -165 +138.6% +158 +34 +370.1% Capital expenditure

(before IFRS 16 and acquisitions) 136 139 -2.3% 65 75 -14.0% R&D costs as % of revenues 7.2% 6.5% +70 bp 7.3% 6.2% +110 bp Earnings per share (in EUR)[2] 1.85 1.55 +18.9% 0.90 0.75 +18.6%

Key figures for the Knorr-Bremse Group’s divisions:

Half year Second quarter 2024 2023 Δ 2024 2023 Δ EUR million EUR million EUR million EUR million RVS division Revenues 1,981 1,813 +9.2% 1,017 958 +6.1% EBIT 303 251 +20.7% 158 139 +13.6% EBIT margin 15.3% 13.8% +150 bp 15.6% 14.5% +110 bp Operating EBIT 304 253 +20.0% 158 141 +12.0% Operating EBIT margin 15.3% 14.0% +130 bp 15.6% 14.7% +90 bp CVS division Revenues 2,007 2,105 -4.6% 997 1,052 -5.3% EBIT 209 179 +16.8% 98 86 +14.6% EBIT margin 10.4% 8.5% +190 bp 9.8% 8.1% +170 bp Operating EBIT 223 193 +15.5% 112 98 +14.2% Operating EBIT margin 11.1% 9.2% +190 bp 11.2% 9.3% +190 bp

Media contact:

Claudia Züchner | Spokesperson Financial Communications | Knorr-Bremse AG

T +49 89 3547 2582; E claudia.zuechner@knorr-bremse.com



Contact Investor Relations:

Andreas Spitzauer | Head of Investor Relations | Knorr-Bremse AG

T +49 89 3547 182 310; E andreas.spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse’s products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. 33,000 employees at over 100 locations in approximately 30 countries develop and produce innovative solutions and services that meet the highest technological standards. In 2023, Knorr-Bremse’s two divisions together generated revenues of approximately € 7.9 billion. For almost 120 years, the company has been at the cutting edge of its industries, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with a leading edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany’s most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility.

[1] Each adjusted for order book of Kiepe companies

[2]Adjusted in 2023