28.03.2024 08:00:29

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Peter Oswald reappointed as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO. Management Board expanded to include Packaging Manager Roman Billiani.

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Peter Oswald reappointed as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO. Management Board expanded to include Packaging Manager Roman Billiani. (news with additional features)

28.03.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG has unanimously reappointed Peter Oswald (61) as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO until May 31, 2029 following his first period of office, which expires on March 31, 2025. At the same time, the Management Board, which currently includes CFO Franz Hiesinger (58) alongside him, will be expanded to three members.

Roman Billiani (50), who up to now was responsible for “Food & Specialities Packaging” as Managing Director in the MM Packaging division and has held management positions in the field of fibre-based packaging for around 20 years, has been appointed as a new member of the Management Board for the term of office from May 1, 2024 until April 30, 2027. He will be responsible for the enlarged unit “Food & Premium Packaging”, which contains the entire packaging business with the exception of the area “Pharma & Health Care Packaging”.

Wolfgang Eder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments: “We are delighted that Peter Oswald ensures continuity in an important transformation phase within the company and the industry and, together with the MM team, will further expand the innovation, technology and cost leadership of MM as “Leader in Consumer Packaging”. With Roman Billiani, the Management Board will be sustainably strengthened by a successful manager with many years of experience in the packaging industry. We are pleased to have gained a proven expert from our own ranks as a new member of the Management Board.”

Attached to this mailing is also picture material from Peter Oswald and Roman Billiani.

 

For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 – 91180, e-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Website: https://www.mm.group

Additional features:

File: Peter Oswald - CEO of MM Group
File: Roman Billiani - new Board Member of MM Group

28.03.2024 CET/CEST
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Internet: www.mm.group
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1869123

 
End of News EQS News Service

1869123  28.03.2024 CET/CEST

