|
28.03.2024 08:00:29
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Peter Oswald reappointed as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO. Management Board expanded to include Packaging Manager Roman Billiani.
|
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG has unanimously reappointed Peter Oswald (61) as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO until May 31, 2029 following his first period of office, which expires on March 31, 2025. At the same time, the Management Board, which currently includes CFO Franz Hiesinger (58) alongside him, will be expanded to three members.
Roman Billiani (50), who up to now was responsible for “Food & Specialities Packaging” as Managing Director in the MM Packaging division and has held management positions in the field of fibre-based packaging for around 20 years, has been appointed as a new member of the Management Board for the term of office from May 1, 2024 until April 30, 2027. He will be responsible for the enlarged unit “Food & Premium Packaging”, which contains the entire packaging business with the exception of the area “Pharma & Health Care Packaging”.
Wolfgang Eder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments: “We are delighted that Peter Oswald ensures continuity in an important transformation phase within the company and the industry and, together with the MM team, will further expand the innovation, technology and cost leadership of MM as “Leader in Consumer Packaging”. With Roman Billiani, the Management Board will be sustainably strengthened by a successful manager with many years of experience in the packaging industry. We are pleased to have gained a proven expert from our own ranks as a new member of the Management Board.”
For further information, please contact:
Additional features:
File: Peter Oswald - CEO of MM Group
File: Roman Billiani - new Board Member of MM Group
28.03.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043 1 501 36 91180
|Fax:
|0043 1 501 36 91391
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@mm.group
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
|WKN:
|93820
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1869123
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1869123 28.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGmehr Analysen
|08.03.24
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|07.11.23
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton buy
|Baader Bank
|13.09.23
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Baader Bank
|02.08.23
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|21.06.23
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton add
|Baader Bank
|08.03.24
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|07.11.23
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton buy
|Baader Bank
|13.09.23
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Baader Bank
|02.08.23
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|21.06.23
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton add
|Baader Bank
|07.11.23
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton buy
|Baader Bank
|13.09.23
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Baader Bank
|04.03.21
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|15.02.21
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.08.20
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.03.24
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|02.08.23
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|20.03.23
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.10.22
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|22.03.22
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|115,40
|1,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.