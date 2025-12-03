Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie

WKN: 93820 / ISIN: AT0000938204

03.12.2025 13:49:07

EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Katja Goess-Saurau, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.12.2025 / 13:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Katja
Last name(s): Goess-Saurau

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Goess-Saurau
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
83.20 EUR 603 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
83.20 EUR 603 Units

e) Date of the transaction
01/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.12.2025 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group



 
End of News EQS News Service




102196  03.12.2025 CET/CEST





