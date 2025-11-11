Medios Aktie

11.11.2025 07:24:44

EQS-News: Medios AG achieves strong growth in earnings and profit margin in the first nine months of 2025

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Medios AG achieves strong growth in earnings and profit margin in the first nine months of 2025

11.11.2025 / 07:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Medios AG achieves strong growth in earnings and profit margin in the first nine months of 2025

  • Revenue increases by 9.2% to €1,530.0 million
  • Disproportionately high EBITDA pre1 increase of 26.1%
  • Organic EBITDA pre1 growth of 5.1%
  • Cash flow from operating activities almost doubles
  • Significant improvement in earnings per share to €0.79
  • New CEO Thomas Meier to take office on February 1, 2026
  • Outlook for 2025 confirmed

Berlin, November 11, 2025 – The Medios-Group (“Medios“ or “the Company”), a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, once again delivered strong performance in the period from January to September 2025 and confirms its forecast for the full year. Revenue rose by 9.2% to €1,530.0 million in the nine-month period (9M). EBITDA pre1 rose again disproportionately by 26.1% to €70.4 million. Organic EBITDA pre1 growth amounted to 5.1%. As a result, the EBITDA pre1 margin improved by 0.6 percentage points to 4.6%. Consolidated net income after taxes nearly doubled to €19.9 million (9M 2024: €10.4 million). Earnings per share thus rose to €0.79 (9M 2024: €0.43). Cash flow from operating activities also increased significantly to €52.7 million (9M 2024: €27.6 million).

Matthias Gärtner, CEO of Medios AG, stated: "We are very pleased with the current business performance. In the third quarter, we not only achieved a significant increase in revenue to around €538 million, but also our earnings of €24 million were very close to the record figure of €24.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year, which was characterized by a positive one-off effect due to inflation. Over the first nine months, we recorded strong growth and further improved all key figures. This successful development once again reflects the consistent execution of our growth strategy."

Revenue and earnings growth in all operating segments
The Pharmaceutical Supply business segment achieved a 4.1% increase in revenue to €1,239.5 million in the first nine months of 2025. EBITDA pre1 rose by 4.7% to €38.8 million, mainly as a result of organic earnings growth due to the strategic focus on higher-margin revenue.

The Patient-Specific Therapies business segment recorded a 2.7% increase in revenue to €166.0 million from January to September 2025. The segment's EBITDA pre1 rose by 8.4% to €18.1 million, reflecting strong organic growth and a further optimized product mix.

The International Business division generated revenue of €124.2 million in the nine-month period 2025 (June to September 2024: €47.3 million). The division contributed €22.0 million to EBITDA pre1 (June to September 2024: €9.8 million).

New CEO to take office on February 1, 2026
The Supervisory Board of Medios AG has appointed Thomas Meier as a member of the Executive Board with effect from February 1, 2026, and named him as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. He succeeds Matthias Gärtner, who will remain in office until December 31, 2025.

Outlook for 2025 confirmed
Medios confirms its forecast for the 2025 financial year. The company expects sales revenue to increase by around 6% to approximately €2 billion. EBITDA pre1 is expected to rise disproportionately by around 21.5% to approximately €96 million. This corresponds to a further increase in the EBITDA pre1 margin to around 4.8%. This expectation is based on the assumption of organic growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and takes into account the consolidation of the Ceban Group for twelve months.

 

Key figures (IFRS)                        
in € million   9M 2025   9M 2024   ? in %   Q3 2025   Q3 2024   ? in %
Revenue   1,530.0   1,400.5   9.2   538.3   493.2   9.1
  Pharmaceutical Supply   1,239.5   1,191.2   4.1   439.4   403.3   8.9
  Patient-Specific
  Therapies		   166.0   161.6   2.7   55.8   54.1   3.2
  International Business   124.2   47.3   >100   43.0   35.7   20.6
  Services   0.4   0.5   –21.6   0.1   0.2   –46.8
EBITDA pre1   70.4   55.8   26.1   24.0   24.6   –2.5
  Pharmaceutical Supply   38.8   37.0   4.7   12.4   14.2   –12.5
  Patient-Specific
  Therapies		   18.2   16.7   8.4   6.1   5.9   3.9
  International Business   22.0   9.8   >100   8.2   7.1   15.2
  Services   –8.6   –7.8   10.3   –2.6   –2.5   6.4
Consolidated net income after taxes   19.9   10.4   90.8   7.2   4.0   79.5
Cash flow from operating activities   52.7   27.6   91.1   29.3   –6.5   n/a
Earning per share (in €)   0.79   0.43   84.0   0.29   0.16   84.2

 

The Quarterly Statement of Medios AG as of September 30, 2025 is available for download on the Investor Relations website.

 

Important dates for Medios AG in the 2025 financial year

November 12 mwb inspired Investorenkonferenz – Hamburg
December 04 Berenberg European Conference – Fairmont Windsor Park, UK

1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for special charges for stock options, expenses for M&A activities and, in 2023 and 2024, performance-related payments for the acquisition of compounding volumes. Since 2024, expenses for the implementation of the ERP system have also been included. In addition, one-off special expenses related to the changes in the Executive Board were adjusted in 2025.

-------------------

About Medios AG
Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

www.medios.group

 

More information on individualized medicine: https://app.medios.group/en/individualizedmedicine

 

Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin
T +49 30 232 566 800
ir@medios.group
www.medios.ag

Disclaimer
This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. Medios AG assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.


11.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.group
Internet: www.medios.group
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2227234

 
End of News EQS News Service

2227234  11.11.2025 CET/CEST

