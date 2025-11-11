Medios Aktie
WKN DE: A1MMCC / ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
|
11.11.2025 07:24:44
EQS-News: Medios AG achieves strong growth in earnings and profit margin in the first nine months of 2025
|
EQS-News: Medios AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Press release
Berlin, November 11, 2025 – The Medios-Group (“Medios“ or “the Company”), a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, once again delivered strong performance in the period from January to September 2025 and confirms its forecast for the full year. Revenue rose by 9.2% to €1,530.0 million in the nine-month period (9M). EBITDA pre1 rose again disproportionately by 26.1% to €70.4 million. Organic EBITDA pre1 growth amounted to 5.1%. As a result, the EBITDA pre1 margin improved by 0.6 percentage points to 4.6%. Consolidated net income after taxes nearly doubled to €19.9 million (9M 2024: €10.4 million). Earnings per share thus rose to €0.79 (9M 2024: €0.43). Cash flow from operating activities also increased significantly to €52.7 million (9M 2024: €27.6 million).
The Quarterly Statement of Medios AG as of September 30, 2025 is available for download on the Investor Relations website.
Important dates for Medios AG in the 2025 financial year
1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for special charges for stock options, expenses for M&A activities and, in 2023 and 2024, performance-related payments for the acquisition of compounding volumes. Since 2024, expenses for the implementation of the ERP system have also been included. In addition, one-off special expenses related to the changes in the Executive Board were adjusted in 2025.
-------------------
About Medios AG
More information on individualized medicine: https://app.medios.group/en/individualizedmedicine
Contact
11.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.group
|Internet:
|www.medios.group
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2227234
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2227234 11.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medios AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:59
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Dienstagnachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13:55
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research belässt Medios auf 'Buy' - Ziel 26 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
12:26
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX fällt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
11:42
|ROUNDUP: Spezialpharmaunternehmen Medios schlägt sich besser als gedacht (dpa-AFX)
|
09:29
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
08:42
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Medios klar erholt - Geschäftszahlen besser als gedacht (dpa-AFX)
|
07:24
|EQS-News: Medios AG erzielt kräftiges Wachstum von Ergebnis und Ergebnismarge im Neunmonatszeitraum 2025 (EQS Group)