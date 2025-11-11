EQS-News: Medios AG achieves strong growth in earnings and profit margin in the first nine months of 2025

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Medios AG achieves strong growth in earnings and profit margin in the first nine months of 2025

Revenue increases by 9.2% to €1,530.0 million

Disproportionately high EBITDA pre 1 increase of 26.1%

increase of 26.1% Organic EBITDA pre 1 growth of 5.1%

growth of 5.1% Cash flow from operating activities almost doubles

Significant improvement in earnings per share to €0.79

New CEO Thomas Meier to take office on February 1, 2026

Outlook for 2025 confirmed

Berlin, November 11, 2025 – The Medios-Group (“Medios“ or “the Company”), a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, once again delivered strong performance in the period from January to September 2025 and confirms its forecast for the full year. Revenue rose by 9.2% to €1,530.0 million in the nine-month period (9M). EBITDA pre1 rose again disproportionately by 26.1% to €70.4 million. Organic EBITDA pre1 growth amounted to 5.1%. As a result, the EBITDA pre1 margin improved by 0.6 percentage points to 4.6%. Consolidated net income after taxes nearly doubled to €19.9 million (9M 2024: €10.4 million). Earnings per share thus rose to €0.79 (9M 2024: €0.43). Cash flow from operating activities also increased significantly to €52.7 million (9M 2024: €27.6 million).



Matthias Gärtner, CEO of Medios AG, stated: "We are very pleased with the current business performance. In the third quarter, we not only achieved a significant increase in revenue to around €538 million, but also our earnings of €24 million were very close to the record figure of €24.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year, which was characterized by a positive one-off effect due to inflation. Over the first nine months, we recorded strong growth and further improved all key figures. This successful development once again reflects the consistent execution of our growth strategy."



Revenue and earnings growth in all operating segments

The Pharmaceutical Supply business segment achieved a 4.1% increase in revenue to €1,239.5 million in the first nine months of 2025. EBITDA pre1 rose by 4.7% to €38.8 million, mainly as a result of organic earnings growth due to the strategic focus on higher-margin revenue.



The Patient-Specific Therapies business segment recorded a 2.7% increase in revenue to €166.0 million from January to September 2025. The segment's EBITDA pre1 rose by 8.4% to €18.1 million, reflecting strong organic growth and a further optimized product mix.



The International Business division generated revenue of €124.2 million in the nine-month period 2025 (June to September 2024: €47.3 million). The division contributed €22.0 million to EBITDA pre1 (June to September 2024: €9.8 million).



New CEO to take office on February 1, 2026

The Supervisory Board of Medios AG has appointed Thomas Meier as a member of the Executive Board with effect from February 1, 2026, and named him as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. He succeeds Matthias Gärtner, who will remain in office until December 31, 2025.



Outlook for 2025 confirmed

Medios confirms its forecast for the 2025 financial year. The company expects sales revenue to increase by around 6% to approximately €2 billion. EBITDA pre1 is expected to rise disproportionately by around 21.5% to approximately €96 million. This corresponds to a further increase in the EBITDA pre1 margin to around 4.8%. This expectation is based on the assumption of organic growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and takes into account the consolidation of the Ceban Group for twelve months.

Key figures (IFRS) in € million 9M 2025 9M 2024 ? in % Q3 2025 Q3 2024 ? in % Revenue 1,530.0 1,400.5 9.2 538.3 493.2 9.1 Pharmaceutical Supply 1,239.5 1,191.2 4.1 439.4 403.3 8.9 Patient-Specific

Therapies 166.0 161.6 2.7 55.8 54.1 3.2 International Business 124.2 47.3 >100 43.0 35.7 20.6 Services 0.4 0.5 –21.6 0.1 0.2 –46.8 EBITDA pre1 70.4 55.8 26.1 24.0 24.6 –2.5 Pharmaceutical Supply 38.8 37.0 4.7 12.4 14.2 –12.5 Patient-Specific

Therapies 18.2 16.7 8.4 6.1 5.9 3.9 International Business 22.0 9.8 >100 8.2 7.1 15.2 Services –8.6 –7.8 10.3 –2.6 –2.5 6.4 Consolidated net income after taxes 19.9 10.4 90.8 7.2 4.0 79.5 Cash flow from operating activities 52.7 27.6 91.1 29.3 –6.5 n/a Earning per share (in €) 0.79 0.43 84.0 0.29 0.16 84.2

The Quarterly Statement of Medios AG as of September 30, 2025 is available for download on the Investor Relations website.

Important dates for Medios AG in the 2025 financial year

November 12 mwb inspired Investorenkonferenz – Hamburg December 04 Berenberg European Conference – Fairmont Windsor Park, UK

1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for special charges for stock options, expenses for M&A activities and, in 2023 and 2024, performance-related payments for the acquisition of compounding volumes. Since 2024, expenses for the implementation of the ERP system have also been included. In addition, one-off special expenses related to the changes in the Executive Board were adjusted in 2025.

