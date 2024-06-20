+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
EQS-News: Medios AG: Successful sale of shares from Company founder Manfred Schneider to Luxempart S.A.

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Investment
Medios AG: Successful sale of shares from Company founder Manfred Schneider to Luxempart S.A.

20.06.2024 / 10:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medios AG: Successful sale of shares from Company founder Manfred Schneider to Luxempart S.A.

Berlin, June 20, 2024 – Medios, a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, was today informed that Manfred Schneider has reallocated all of his shares in Medios AG. Schneider’s shares, which corresponds to a total of 14.9% of Medios’ share capital, were sold to the investment company Luxempart S.A. as part of a private placement. Schneider had held some of the shares sold via his companies Tangaroa Management GmbH and Tangaroa GmbH & Co. KG.

Matthias Gaertner, Chairman of the Executive Board of Medios: “On behalf of the Executive Board, I would like to thank Manfred Schneider for his many years of commitment to Medios. As founder and former CEO, he has had a strong influence on our Company. With his clear vision and the right strategic decisions, he laid the foundation for the dynamic growth and ongoing success of the Medios Group.

With the establishment of a European Specialty Pharma platform, we are currently at an exciting turning point. We are therefore very pleased to have Luxempart as a new strategic anchor shareholder and are convinced that Luxempart is exactly the right partner for the internationalization of our Company, which has just begun, and the associated next phase of growth. As a solid, internationally experienced strategic investor with a well-founded network and know-how, Luxempart can support us very well in this process.”

 

About Luxempart

Luxempart is a Luxembourg-based listed investment company with a net worth of EUR 2.3bn backed by Luxembourgish entrepreneurial families. With permanent capital and a professional investment team, Luxempart provides flexible long-term financing solutions to entrepreneurs, families and management and actively supports its portfolio companies in their growth and international expansion. Luxempart’s Direct Investment strategy consists in investing equity tickets ranging from €25m up to  €100m in the DACH region, France, Benelux countries and Northern Italy. 

 

About Medios AG

Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical company and is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

 

www.medios.ag

 

Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

ir@medios.group

www.medios.ag

 

Disclaimer

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing.


