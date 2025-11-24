EQS-News: Moving forward with a proven leadership team: TRATON GROUP extends contracts of Dr. Jackstein and Modahl Nilsson

TRATON Aktie
Munich, November 24, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of the TRATON GROUP took two important personnel decisions at its meeting last Friday. The contracts of Dr. Michael Jackstein, CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP, and Catharina Modahl Nilsson, responsible for Product Management, have been extended.
Hans Dieter Pötsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE, stated: “To continue driving the path we have embarked on, we have decided to extend the contracts of Catharina Modahl Nilsson and Dr. Michael Jackstein. We are pleased to have two such experienced Executive Board members on the TRATON GROUP leadership team.”
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.
