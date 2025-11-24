TRATON Aktie

24.11.2025 12:30:03

EQS-News: Moving forward with a proven leadership team: TRATON GROUP extends contracts of Dr. Jackstein and Modahl Nilsson

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Moving forward with a proven leadership team: TRATON GROUP extends contracts of Dr. Jackstein and Modahl Nilsson

24.11.2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moving forward with a proven leadership team: TRATON GROUP extends contracts of Dr. Jackstein and Modahl Nilsson

  • The Supervisory Board of the TRATON GROUP has decided to extend the Executive Board contracts of Dr. Michael Jackstein and Catharina Modahl Nilsson ahead of schedule
  • Dr. Michael Jackstein will remain CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP
  • The contract of Catharina Modahl Nilsson as Head of Product Management at the TRATON GROUP has been extended as well

Munich, November 24, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of the TRATON GROUP took two important personnel decisions at its meeting last Friday. The contracts of Dr. Michael Jackstein, CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP, and Catharina Modahl Nilsson, responsible for Product Management, have been extended.

Hans Dieter Pötsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE, stated: “To continue driving the path we have embarked on, we have decided to extend the contracts of Catharina Modahl Nilsson and Dr. Michael Jackstein. We are pleased to have two such experienced Executive Board members on the TRATON GROUP leadership team.”


Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE  
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.


24.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 2234974

 
End of News EQS News Service

2234974  24.11.2025 CET/CEST

