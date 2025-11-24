EQS-News: Moving forward with a proven leadership team: TRATON GROUP extends contracts of Dr. Jackstein and Modahl Nilsson

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Moving forward with a proven leadership team: TRATON GROUP extends contracts of Dr. Jackstein and Modahl Nilsson



24.11.2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Moving forward with a proven leadership team: TRATON GROUP extends contracts of Dr. Jackstein and Modahl Nilsson The Supervisory Board of the TRATON GROUP has decided to extend the Executive Board contracts of Dr. Michael Jackstein and Catharina Modahl Nilsson ahead of schedule

Dr. Michael Jackstein will remain CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP

The contract of Catharina Modahl Nilsson as Head of Product Management at the TRATON GROUP has been extended as well Munich, November 24, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of the TRATON GROUP took two important personnel decisions at its meeting last Friday. The contracts of Dr. Michael Jackstein, CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP, and Catharina Modahl Nilsson, responsible for Product Management, have been extended. Hans Dieter Pötsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE, stated: “To continue driving the path we have embarked on, we have decided to extend the contracts of Catharina Modahl Nilsson and Dr. Michael Jackstein. We are pleased to have two such experienced Executive Board members on the TRATON GROUP leadership team.”

www.traton.com With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.

