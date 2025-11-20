Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
|
20.11.2025 07:30:03
EQS-News: Mutares completes successful exit of Steyr Motors – High demand among institutional investors
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares completes successful exit of Steyr Motors – High demand among institutional investors
Munich, November 20, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its remaining 23% stake in Steyr Motors AG (ISIN: AT0000A3FW25) ("Steyr Motors") to international institutional investors as part of a private placement.
With the placement now complete, Mutares has entirely exited the Steyr Motors shareholder circle following the listing of Steyr Motors in October 2024 and the gradual reduction of its shareholding since March 2025. Throughout the entire holding period of Steyr Motors, Mutares generated total gross proceeds of more than EUR 170 million, achieving a ROIC well above the target range.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "The complete sale of the stake in Steyr Motors is in line with Mutares' strategic approach of divesting investments after a successfully completed operational turnaround. With the successful placement, we are once again confirming our ability to realize significant value increases in the portfolio. The high demand from institutional investors demonstrates their confidence in Steyr Motors' future. We are proud to have successfully accompanied the company's development over the past few years and are delighted with the significant cash inflow and value realization for our shareholders."
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
20.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2232782
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2232782 20.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mutaresmehr Nachrichten
|
17:59
|XETRA-Handel SDAX schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX klettert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
09:30
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX zum Handelsstart mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Mutares completes successful exit of Steyr Motors – High demand among institutional investors (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Mutares realisiert erfolgreichen Exit bei Steyr Motors – Hohe Nachfrage bei institutionellen Investoren (EQS Group)
|
19.11.25
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im SDAX (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: Anleger lassen SDAX steigen (finanzen.at)