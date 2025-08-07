NORMA Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1H8BV / ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
|
07.08.2025 09:00:43
EQS-News: NORMA Group Launches High-Performance Quad Cable Cleat and Secures Major Order for Data Center Project in Asia
|
EQS-News: NORMA Group SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NORMA Group Launches High-Performance Quad Cable Cleat and Secures Major Order for Data Center Project in Asia
Maintal, Germany, August 7, 2025 – NORMA Group has introduced a new corrosion-resistant stainless steel quad cable cleat designed to meet the specific requirements of large-scale electrical installations, such as data centers. The cable cleat is engineered to secure up to four cables simultaneously, offering superior mechanical stability, enhanced protection, and efficient space utilization in high-demand environments.
The product was launched to the market in December 2024 and is produced in Changzhou, China. In the first half of 2025, NORMA Group received a significant order by a US customer for a data center project in Malaysia, which includes the new quad cable cleat. The company will deliver more than 92,000 cable cleats, thereof around 38 percent attributed to the new quad cable cleat. The cable cleats will be used to secure the more than 170 kilometers of electrical cables needed to power the data center.
“This order highlights the market need and our ability to develop and deliver tailored solutions quickly,” said Mark Wilhelms, CEO of NORMA Group. “We see significant growth potential for our industrial business in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in the area of data centers, rail infrastructure, and other high-performance applications.”
With this newest addition, NORMA Group now offers a complete range of cable cleats – single, trefoil, and quad – broadening its product portfolio and strengthening its position in global markets.
Additional information on the company is available at www.normagroup.com. Press photos are available from our platform at www.normagroup.com/images.
Contact
NORMA Group SE
Lina Bosbach
Director Group Communications
Email: Lina.Bosbach@normagroup.com
Phone: +49 (0)6181 – 6102 7606
Jennifer Oborny
Group Communications Manager
Email: Jennifer.Oborny@normagroup.com
Phone: +49 (0)6181 – 6102 7604
Kim Bösken
Junior Group Communications Manager
Email: Kim.Boesken@normagroup.com
Phone: +49 (0)1522 482 9418
About NORMA Group
07.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6181 6102 741
|Fax:
|+49 6181 6102 7641
|E-mail:
|ir@normagroup.com
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1H8BV3
|WKN:
|A1H8BV
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2180482
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2180482 07.08.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NORMA Group SEmehr Nachrichten
|
09:00
|EQS-News: NORMA Group Launches High-Performance Quad Cable Cleat and Secures Major Order for Data Center Project in Asia (EQS Group)
|
09:00
|EQS-News: NORMA Group entwickelt neue Hochleistungs-Kabelschelle und erhält Großauftrag für Rechenzentrum in Asien (EQS Group)
|
05.08.25
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.25
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen SDAX am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.25
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt Handel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
04.08.25
|WDH/ROUNDUP: Bosch-Managerin Birgit Seeger wird Vorstandschefin von Norma (dpa-AFX)
|
04.08.25
|WDH: Bosch-Managerin Seeger wird neue Vorstandsvorsitzende von Norma (dpa-AFX)
|
04.08.25
|ROUNDUP: Bosch-Managerin Birgit Seeger wird Vorstandschefin von Norma (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu NORMA Group SEmehr Analysen
|21.07.25
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.07.25
|NORMA Group Add
|Baader Bank
|15.07.25
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.06.25
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.05.25
|NORMA Group Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|21.07.25
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.07.25
|NORMA Group Add
|Baader Bank
|15.07.25
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.06.25
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.05.25
|NORMA Group Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|21.07.25
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.07.25
|NORMA Group Add
|Baader Bank
|17.06.25
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.05.25
|NORMA Group Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|06.05.25
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.07.25
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.25
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.04.25
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.04.25
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.03.25
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NORMA Group SE
|15,94
|0,25%