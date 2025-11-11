PNE Aktie

PNE für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0JBPG / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
11.11.2025 10:13:23

EQS-News: PNE wins bids in wind tender in France

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE wins bids in wind tender in France

11.11.2025 / 10:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate news

 PNE wins bids in wind tender in France

  • Two wind farms with a total capacity of 20.8 MW successfully approved
  • Modificative permits enable increased power generation

Cuxhaven, 11 November 2025 – The PNE Group was successful in the 10th tender for onshore wind energy in France. The “Romescamps” and “Chéry” wind farms were each winning bids.

The “Romescamps” wind farm, located in the Hauts-de-France region, has a total capacity of 10.8 MW. It will consist of three wind turbines. Commissioning is planned for the end of 2027. The “Chéry” wind farm in the Centre-Val de Loire region was also successful. In early 2029, two wind turbines with a total capacity of 10 MW are expected to be in operation here.

The PNE France team has succeeded, through a change permit, in adapting both projects to new rules and new turbines generation and taking advantage of some positive evolutions of initial constraints. This will significantly increase the expected power generation of both wind farms. Thanks to the competitive electricity price offered to this tender session, added value will be achieved.

‘We are delighted to have been successful in the tender,’ says Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG. ‘This means we are continuing our success in the French market. It is particularly pleasing that, thanks to the efforts of the PNE France team, we were able to improve the economic efficiency of the wind farms while the development process was still ongoing. This means we are generating more clean energy and making an even greater contribution to climate protection.’

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner for industry when it comes to solutions for refining electricity using Power-to-X technologies.

Your contact persons:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com

11.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2227666

 
End of News EQS News Service

2227666  11.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PNE AGmehr Nachrichten