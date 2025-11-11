EQS-News: PNE wins bids in wind tender in France

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE wins bids in wind tender in France



11.11.2025 / 10:13 CET/CEST

PNE wins bids in wind tender in France

Two wind farms with a total capacity of 20.8 MW successfully approved

Modificative permits enable increased power generation

Cuxhaven, 11 November 2025 – The PNE Group was successful in the 10th tender for onshore wind energy in France. The “Romescamps” and “Chéry” wind farms were each winning bids.

The “Romescamps” wind farm, located in the Hauts-de-France region, has a total capacity of 10.8 MW. It will consist of three wind turbines. Commissioning is planned for the end of 2027. The “Chéry” wind farm in the Centre-Val de Loire region was also successful. In early 2029, two wind turbines with a total capacity of 10 MW are expected to be in operation here.

The PNE France team has succeeded, through a change permit, in adapting both projects to new rules and new turbines generation and taking advantage of some positive evolutions of initial constraints. This will significantly increase the expected power generation of both wind farms. Thanks to the competitive electricity price offered to this tender session, added value will be achieved.

‘We are delighted to have been successful in the tender,’ says Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG. ‘This means we are continuing our success in the French market. It is particularly pleasing that, thanks to the efforts of the PNE France team, we were able to improve the economic efficiency of the wind farms while the development process was still ongoing. This means we are generating more clean energy and making an even greater contribution to climate protection.’

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner for industry when it comes to solutions for refining electricity using Power-to-X technologies.

Your contact persons:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com