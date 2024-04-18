|
18.04.2024 16:54:11
EQS-News: Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding
|
EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2024/2025 for participating in the “Bundesliga”.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
18.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1884153
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1884153 18.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)mehr Nachrichten
|
18.04.24
|EQS-News: Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding (EQS Group)
|
18.04.24
|EQS-News: Positive Entscheidung im DFL-Lizenzierungsverfahren (EQS Group)
|
18.04.24
|Lizenzierung der DFL: 'Einige Clubs' müssen nachbessern (dpa-AFX)
|
17.04.24
|BVB-Aktie legt deutlich zu: BVB siegt gegen Atlético Madrid (dpa-AFX)
|
17.04.24
|Aktie im Fokus: BVB winkt Millionen-Prämie nach Einzug ins Champions-League-Halbfinale - Kurs legt zweistellig zu (Handelsblatt)
|
17.04.24
|Champions-League-Halbfinale erreicht: Borussia Dortmund erhöht Gewinnprognose (dpa-AFX)
|
17.04.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: BVB-Anleger jubeln - Widerstand an 200-Tage-Linie (dpa-AFX)
|
17.04.24
|Geldsegen für den BVB durch den Einzug ins Champions League-Halbfinale (Reuters)
Analysen zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BVB (Borussia Dortmund)
|3,80
|1,88%