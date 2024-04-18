EQS-News: Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

18.04.2024 / 16:54 CET/CEST

The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2024/2025 for participating in the “Bundesliga”.



The license has been granted without conditions and/or orders.



Dortmund, April 18th, 2024



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

