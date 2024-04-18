Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 16:54:11

EQS-News: Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

18.04.2024 / 16:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2024/2025 for participating in the “Bundesliga”.

The license has been granted without conditions and/or orders.

Dortmund, April 18th, 2024

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

