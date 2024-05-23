|
23.05.2024 07:00:18
EQS-News: SBO with high sales and solid EBIT in Q1 2024 despite competitive US market
|
EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
SBO with high sales and solid EBIT in Q1 2024 despite competitive US market
Ternitz, 23 May 2024. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed in the leading index ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, had a solid start to the year. SBO recorded a slight increase in bookings quarter-over-quarter, a positive shift after four consecutive quarters of decline. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services (AMS) business reported another quarter of high sales, driven by the positive international market environment. In the Oilfield Equipment (OE) business, the recently acquired Praxis Completion Technology contributed to growth in the Middle East, while the division’s US business faced increased market pressure.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached MEUR 28.8 in the first quarter (1-3/2023: MEUR 33.4), the EBITDA margin was 19.6% (1-3/2023: 22.7%). Profit from operations (EBIT) amounted to MEUR 20.6 (1-3/2023: MEUR 26.7) or 14.0% of sales (EBIT margin 1-3/2023: 18.1%). The earnings decline was entirely driven by the OE division. Profit before tax amounted to MEUR 19.2 (1-3/2023: MEUR 27.0). Profit after tax came in at MEUR 15.0 (1-3/2023: MEUR 21.3), resulting in EUR 0.95 in earnings per share (1-3/2023: EUR 1.35).
Klaus Mader, CEO of SBO, said: "Our first quarter results reflect a mixed picture due to different market environments across regions. The AMS division delivered another excellent quarter with increased sales and high EBIT margins. Our OE division was impacted by the weaker US market and an unfavorable product mix resulting in lower margins. The increase in bookings in Q1, driven by the AMS division, has reversed the trend of the last quarters and is an encouraging signal of growing demand which we expect to continue in Q2. Our focus remains on diversifying our product portfolio and regionally expanding in the growth markets Middle East and Asia.”
Segment performance reflects mixed picture between markets
The continued strong performance of the AMS segment underlines its position as a key value driver for the Group. Sales reached MEUR 81.9, up +4.4% quarter-on-quarter and exactly on par with the same period last year (1-3/2023: MEUR 81.9). EBIT increased slightly to MEUR 17.8 (1-3/2023: MEUR 17.5) with an EBIT margin of 21.7% (1-3/2023: 21.3%).
The OE segment faced a more challenging market environment. Sales amounted to MEUR 64.8 (1-3/2023: MEUR 65.4). The competitive US market was one of the main reasons for the lower EBIT of MEUR 3.6 compared to the same period of the previous year (1-3/2023: MEUR 11.7). An unfavorable product mix and higher costs further impacted the segment’s earnings.
Solid balance sheet
In the first quarter 2024, SBO's equity increased to MEUR 473.9 (31 December 2023: MEUR 448.0) and the equity ratio rose to 54.7% (31 December 2023: 53.6%). Net debt decreased to MEUR 89.5 (31 December 2023: MEUR 92.3), which improved gearing to 18.9% (31 December 2023: 20.6%). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MEUR 168.7 (31 December 2023: MEUR 162.4).
The cash flow from operating activities for the quarter amounted to MEUR 9.7 compared to MEUR 19.6 in Q1 2023, mostly a result of the lower earnings. Capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (excluding right of use assets) of MEUR 7.8 were at similar levels as last year (1-3/2023: MEUR 7.3). Free cash flow amounted to MEUR 2.5 (1-3/2023: MEUR 12.8).
Business Highlights
In Q1, SBO continued the significant expansion of its location in Saudi Arabia. This strategic move will help strengthen SBO’s position in this fast-growing region and increase the local presence. The new facility of nearly 3,500 m2 will allow SBO to further grow in this market.
The installation of the first Velo3D XC metal printer at the Austrian facility in Ternitz expands SBO’s capabilities in this state-of-the-art additive manufacturing technology. This sets a new industry standard in Europe, reinforcing SBO’s position as a leader in the manufacturing of complex components for various industries, including space and aerospace.
In the geothermal sector SBO further strengthened its position through successful collaborations with their customers in several countries. For example, a custom-made Boss Hog HT composite frac plug was designed which significantly outperformed other options.
Outlook
The oilfield service industry continues to grow with a clear focus on international markets, especially the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. The overall market fundamentals remain supportive and the sentiment of SBO’s customer base is optimistic, especially with regard to the international markets. In North America, the market developments over the past few months point to a more challenging environment also for the near-term future.
SBO remains positive about the oil and gas sector and is confident that the core business will continue to grow. By capturing growth opportunities in international markets, further supported by the expanding presence in the Middle East and Asia, the Group looks optimistic into the future, albeit with a more cautious outlook for the US business.
At the same time, SBO is continuing its work on the development of a new business segment in the green tech energy sector. After solidifying the strategic plan and strengthening the team dedicated to this area, SBO is advancing the adaptation and use of SBO products in the area of new energy such as geothermal.
SBO’s Key Performance Indicators at a glance
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft (SBO) is a globally operating group of companies and world market leader in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels. The SBO Group is engaged in high-precision production of special components for the oil, gas and other industries by applying innovative and additive manufacturing technologies. The SBO Group is equally recognized worldwide for its directional drilling tools and equipment for well completion in the oil, gas, and geothermal industry. With its subsidiaries and about 1,600 employees worldwide, the Group is successfully positioned in technologically demanding, profitable niches. The Group is headquartered in Ternitz, Austria. Making an active contribution to energy transition is a key element of the Group's Strategy 2030. More detailed information on the Strategy 2030 and sustainable management (ESG) is available in the Annual Report 2023 at https://www.sbo.at/publikationen.
Contact:
Monika Bell, Head of Investor Relations
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Tel: +43 2630 315-253
E-Mail: m.bell@sbo.co.at
Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik, Senior Advisor
Tel: +43 660 3211107
E-Mail: media.relations@sbo.co.at
23.05.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
|Hauptstrasse 2
|2630 Ternitz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0)2630/315110
|Fax:
|+43 (0)2630/315101
|E-mail:
|sboe@sbo.co.at
|Internet:
|http://www.sbo.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000946652
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1909121
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1909121 23.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Schoeller-Bleckmannmehr Nachrichten
|
15:59
|Pluszeichen in Wien: ATX am Donnerstagnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|ATX Prime aktuell: So steht der ATX Prime aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Gute Stimmung in Wien: ATX am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|ATX Prime-Handel aktuell: So performt der ATX Prime am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
10:15
|BÖRSENFLASH - SBO-Aktie verliert nach Zahlenvorlage 7,2 % (APA)
|
09:29
|Angespannte Stimmung in Wien: ATX Prime zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|ATX-Handel aktuell: ATX zum Handelsstart leichter (finanzen.at)
|
07:00
|EQS-News: SBO with high sales and solid EBIT in Q1 2024 despite competitive US market (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Schoeller-Bleckmannmehr Analysen
|10.04.24
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.24
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|26.01.24
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.01.24
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|05.09.23
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|10.04.24
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.24
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|26.01.24
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.01.24
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|05.09.23
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|10.04.24
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.24
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|26.01.24
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.01.24
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|05.09.23
|Schoeller-Bleckmann kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|20.01.21
|Schoeller-Bleckmann Sell
|Baader Bank
|13.01.21
|Schoeller-Bleckmann Reduce
|Baader Bank
|21.05.20
|Schoeller-Bleckmann verkaufen
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.05.20
|Schoeller-Bleckmann verkaufen
|Baader Bank
|12.05.20
|Schoeller-Bleckmann verkaufen
|Baader Bank
|27.03.23
|Schoeller-Bleckmann neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.06.22
|Schoeller-Bleckmann neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.06.20
|Schoeller-Bleckmann accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|02.04.20
|Schoeller-Bleckmann buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.01.20
|Schoeller-Bleckmann neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Schoeller-Bleckmann
|43,25
|-6,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Bilanz im Blick: US-Indizes uneins -- ATX etwas höher -- DAX behauptet -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-amerikanischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an der Kurstafel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt kämpft sich am Donnerstag in die Gewinnzone vor. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich kaum. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten mehrheitlich abwärts.