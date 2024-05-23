EQS-News: SFC Energy AG holds successful Annual General Meeting - Mrs Sunaina Sinha Haldea takes over as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

SFC Energy AG holds successful Annual General Meeting - Mrs Sunaina Sinha Haldea takes over as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board



23.05.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda

Election of Gerhard Schempp (re-election) and Dr Andreas Blaschke (new election) to the Supervisory Board

Supervisory Board extends Management Board contracts of Daniel Saxena and Hans Pol by a further 5 years

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 23 May 2024 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, successfully held its Annual General Meeting in presence last Thursday. Shareholders approved the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board members for the past financial year by a clear majority. All proposed resolutions were approved by the Annual General Meeting.

In their speech, Dr Peter Podesser, CEO, and Daniel Saxena, CFO of SFC Energy AG, looked back on a record year characterized by a significant increase in profitability and international expansion. The Management Board also outlined the latest developments in the current financial year, including the best first quarter in the company's history. "Our start to the year once again shows record figures in terms of sales and profitability. This sustainable earnings performance is a clear differentiation for SFC Energy in our sector," says Dr Peter Podesser.

Elections to the Supervisory Board were a key item on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. The terms of office of Hubertus Krossa (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Gerhard Schempp (member of the Supervisory Board) expired at the end of the Annual General Meeting, making it necessary to elect two members. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hubertus Krossa, stepped down at the end of the Annual General Meeting after 10 years on the Supervisory Board. Gerhard Schempp was re-elected as a member of the Supervisory Board. Dr Andreas Blaschke was newly elected to the Supervisory Board.

At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the end of the Annual General Meeting, Mrs Sunaina Sinha Haldea (Global Head of Private Capital Advisory at Raymond James Financial, Inc., London) was elected as the new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of SFC Energy AG. This is the first time that a woman has held this top position. Sunaina Sinha Haldea, elected as the first female member of the Supervisory Board of SFC Energy AG in 2021, has advised the company in her role as a Supervisory Board member with her in-depth knowledge of the capital market for international growth companies, particularly concerning global expansion and financing.

With the two newly elected and re-elected members, the Supervisory Board, which consists of four members, is now composed as follows:

- Mrs Sunaina Sinha Haldea, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board (Global Head of Private Capital Advisory at Raymond James Financial, Inc., London)

- Mr Henning Gebhardt, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board (Managing Director of GAPS GmbH)

- Mr Gerhard Schempp, Member (Member of the Supervisory Board of SFC Energy AG)

- Dr Andreas Blaschke, Member (Independent consultant for industrial companies)

"I would also like to thank Hubertus Krossa on behalf of all employees for his many years of trustworthy leadership and his important contribution to the development of our company. I am equally looking forward to working with Sunaina Sinha Haldea as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board in the future. At the same time, it is a great pleasure for me to welcome Gerhard Schempp and Dr Andreas Blaschke to the Supervisory Board. Gerhard Schempp will continue to provide us with his proven expertise in the strategic area of public safety, which is important to us. With Dr Andreas Blaschke, we have an expert with profound knowledge and experience in setting up global production, sales, and corporate structures on board," says Dr Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

In the run-up to the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board extended in its meeting on 15 May 2024 the Management Board contract of Daniel Saxena for a further five years with effect from 1 July 2024. The Management Board contract of Hans Pol was also extended for a further five years with effect from 1 March 2025. Daniel Saxena (CFO) has been a Management Board member since 2020. Hans Pol (COO) has been a Management Board member of SFC Energy AG since 2014.

Sunaina Sinha Haldea, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of SFC Energy AG: “I am thrilled to start with a stable and experienced Management Board team as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board. This ensures continuity and reliability at the top of the company to continue SFC's growth story.’

Further information on the 2024 Annual General Meeting and the detailed voting results are available on the company website in the Investor Relations section at sfc.com.



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Investor Relations and Press:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com