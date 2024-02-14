|
14.02.2024 07:30:12
EQS-News: SFC Energy AG receives first order for newly developed EFOY ProShelter hybrid system to supply critical telecommunications infrastructure in Canada
SFC Energy AG receives first order for newly developed EFOY ProShelter hybrid system to supply critical telecommunications infrastructure in Canada
Brunnthal/Munich, 14 February 2024 – SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received an initial order to supply its newly developed, fully integrated, and off-grid EFOY ProShelter hybrid system to power critical telecommunications infrastructure in Northern Quebec, Canada.
The robust, specially developed EFOY ProShelter - consisting of EFOY Pro fuel cells, fuel cartridges, battery storage, solar charge controller, and power distribution panel in a containerized housing with special insulation - ensures a reliable and autonomous power supply, even under extreme climatic conditions with temperatures down to -40° C.
"We are delighted to have been awarded the contract and are firmly convinced that our customer has made the right choice with our sustainable EFOY ProShelter. The EFOY ProShelter is not only 10 times more efficient than a conventional diesel generator, but also reduces emissions by up to 99%. With savings of 30-50% of the total cost of ownership compared to alternative off-grid technologies, this solution effectively contributes to improving the carbon footprint," says Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG.
The EFOY ProShelter ensures a continuous energy supply for off-grid telecoms sites. It is extremely sustainable, especially at locations with low solar irradiation, as it requires little maintenance and the refueling intervals are variable. For example, the fuel cell switches on automatically if the solar system does not provide enough power to charge the battery. As soon as this process is complete, the fuel cell returns to standby mode. The performance of the EFOY ProShelter has been tested in a climate chamber and is classified for use at temperatures down to -40° C. The energy autonomy is designed for approx. 12-18 months.
The client is Groupe CLR. The Canadian company was founded more than 40 years ago and has developed into one of the most important players in the field of radio and telecommunication in the province of Quebec.
“EFOY ProShelter offer an unmatched power solution for isolated telecommunication sites when dealing with low sun exposure locations such as in Northern Quebec. The low maintenance, customizable refuelling intervals, low emissions and self-heating feature of the solution makes it a no-brainer choice in the autonomous power source market for mission-critical telecommunications infrastructures”, says Réjean Brousseau, Sales Manager of Groupe CLR.
Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc.com.
Analysen zu SFC Energy AG
|06.02.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.11.23
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.11.23
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.11.23
|SFC Energy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.11.23
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
