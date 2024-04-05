EQS-News: SFC Energy AG, TEST-FUCHS GmbH and Auto AG Group start serial production of the H2Genset after successful market test phase

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

SFC Energy AG, TEST-FUCHS GmbH and Auto AG Group start serial production of the H2Genset after successful market test phase



05.04.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

SFC Energy AG, TEST-FUCHS GmbH and Auto AG Group start serial production of the H 2 Genset after successful market test phase

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, April 5, 2024 – SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, TEST-FUCHS GmbH from Austria and the Auto AG Group from Switzerland, are transferring the latest generation of the emission-free mobile hydrogen generator H 2 Genset into serial production after a successful market test phase consisting of extensive field tests e.g. by construction companies, telecommunications provider or festival operators.

The latest generation offers an improved user interface, simplifying the operation and (cloud-based) monitoring from a user perspective. A unique selling point is the possibility of refuelling the integrated tanks of the H 2 Genset at hydrogen filling stations. The successful CE certification proves the conformity of the product with the applicable European directives and standards and thus paves the way for a broad market entry of the H 2 Genset in Europe.

Only in April 2022, SFC Energy, TEST-FUCHS and Auto AG Group signed a cooperation partnership for the joint development of the H 2 Genset. Accordingly, it took just 24 months from the initial idea to serial production readiness. The trailer-mounted power generator produces reliable and emission-free energy and is designed for 10 kW nominal and 28 kW peak output.

Thanks to its mobile design, the H 2 Genset enables flexible and time-saving use at any location with no conventional power grid or where an interruption-free power supply must be ensured. Applications include for example outdoor festivals, events, construction sites and the protection of critical infrastructures against power failures. So far, diesel generators are often used to secure the power supply, but their noise and harmful emissions are a burden on people and the environment. The H 2 Genset not only represents an emission-free alternative, but also enables users to sustainably reduce their carbon footprint and significantly contribute to environmental protection. With these advantages of mobile and emission-free energy generation, the H 2 Genset has already been awarded the Karl Ritter von Ghega-Prize Innovation Prize by the state of Lower Austria.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “Just within a few months and together with our partners TEST-FUCHS GmbH and Auto AG Group, we developed a mobile power solution ready for serial production that has never existed in this form before. This partnership demonstrates how quickly things can happen and shows what is possible when several companies pull together to develop an ecological and clean energy source. With its emission-free hydrogen technology, the H 2 Genset can be used wherever a self-sufficient power supply is required and fossil energy generators have been used until now."

Volker Fuchs, CEO of TEST-FUCHS GmbH: “Together, all project partners have set a milestone in the research and development of this mobile power supply. Without question, the H 2 Genset sets new standards in the flexible use of hydrogen for power generation. It enables users who previously relied on conventional fossil energy sources for their mobile power supplies to significantly reduce their carbon footprint. We are convinced that the H 2 Genset has great market potential."

Marc Ziegler, CEO of Auto AG Group: “The H 2 Genset is the result of three innovative partners bundling their know-how. With it, we are opening a new chapter in emission-free, mobile electricity production and that makes us very proud. Thanks to its technological features, the H 2 Genset offers numerous advantages, regardless of its intended use and whether its operation requires continuous or peak power. For us, it is certain that, with its hydrogen technology, the H 2 Genset will be an important element of an off-grid, climate-neutral energy supply in the future."

For further information on the H₂Genset at h2-genset.com, autoag.ch and test-fuchs.com. Accompanying photo material can be found at: https://www.sfc.com/serie-h2genset/ und https://www.sfc.com/tanken-h2genset/.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Romania, India, UK, USA and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

About Auto AG Group

At Auto AG Group, everything has revolved around the transportation of people and goods in private and public transport since 1918. Auto AG Group takes passengers to their destinations on schedule, safely and comfortably on its various bus routes. With the comprehensive range of IVECO, MAN, MAXUS, FIAT, PEUGEOT, CITROËN, OPEL and BYD, Auto AG Truck has the right solution for every transportation need and offers all maintenance, servicing and repair services from a single source. Auto AG Truck is the first company in Switzerland to have consistently converted all eight workshops for alternative drive systems, so that all vehicles (diesel, hydrogen, CNG/LNG, electric) can be serviced competently.

www.autoag.com

About TEST-FUCHS GmbH

Experience, precision and customer familiarity are the foundations for TEST-FUCHS. Based in Lower Austria, what once started as a small family business more than 75 years ago, specialising in the construction of test equipment for the automotive industry, is now one of the world's leading companies in the field of test systems for the Aerospace industry, as well as specialising in the development and manufacture of ground support equipment for civil and military aviation. Further mainstays of the innovative family business include the production and maintenance of aircraft components, as well as the production of cryogenic valves. In cooperation with other technology leaders, TEST-FUCHS will also bring its expertise for sustainable mobility to the road in the future. Using knowledge gained through space exploration, they are developing special valves for the first LH2 cryogenic tank system for commercial vehicles and have ambitions for further investment in hydrogen technology in the future. With excellent know-how, short lead times and a high regard for quality, TEST-FUCHS supplies aircraft manufacturers, airlines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and maintenance repair and overhaul companies (MROs). Over 600 employees are employed; in addition to the headquarters in Austria, TEST-FUCHS is also represented in Germany, Italy, Great Britain, France, Singapore, China, and the USA.

www.test-fuchs.com

