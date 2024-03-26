26.03.2024 07:30:03

EQS-News: SFC Energy secured record order of around EUR 27.8 million

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SFC Energy secured record order of around EUR 27.8 million

26.03.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy secured record order of around EUR 27.8 million

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 26 March  2024 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, continues its growth trajectory in 2024. SFC has again secured a follow-up order in the Clean Power Management business segment for high-performance power supply and coil solutions from a leading international high-tech equipment manufacturer. The total value of the three-year contract amounts to around EUR 27.8 million. The customer, a leading international high-tech equipment manufacturer, is once again relying on products and solutions from SFC Energy.

SFC Energy's power supply and coil solutions are used in equipment for semiconductor and life science applications where exceptional performance with long life and reliability is essential.

The Clean Power Management division manufactures and services these power supply and coil solutions to provide its customers with the best-in-class components. The superior performance of these products gives the customer a competitive advantage, while the high efficiency helps to minimize energy costs and reduce the user's carbon footprint. The proven longevity and reliability of the power supply solution also have a positive impact on service costs.

Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG: "This new record order underlines our success in international partnerships. In a challenging environment, we ensure our customer delivery stability and maximum performance for growing demand volumes. Furthermore, the closing of the contract marks another significant step in our growth strategy for this business segment and impressively demonstrates our expertise in sustainable power management solutions. Our many years of market-proven expertise enable us to create clear added value for our customers."

Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc.com.


About SFC Energy AG
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 66,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, India and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).
 

SFC IR and Press Contact
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com

 


26.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1866667

 
End of News EQS News Service

1866667  26.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1866667&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SFC Energy AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SFC Energy AGmehr Analysen

22.02.24 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research
06.02.24 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research
28.11.23 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research
27.11.23 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research
17.11.23 SFC Energy Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SFC Energy AG 18,84 -1,77% SFC Energy AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.500-Punkte-Marke und schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen