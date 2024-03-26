EQS-News: SFC Energy secured record order of around EUR 27.8 million

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy secured record order of around EUR 27.8 million



26.03.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 26 March 2024 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, continues its growth trajectory in 2024. SFC has again secured a follow-up order in the Clean Power Management business segment for high-performance power supply and coil solutions from a leading international high-tech equipment manufacturer. The total value of the three-year contract amounts to around EUR 27.8 million. The customer, a leading international high-tech equipment manufacturer, is once again relying on products and solutions from SFC Energy.

SFC Energy's power supply and coil solutions are used in equipment for semiconductor and life science applications where exceptional performance with long life and reliability is essential.

The Clean Power Management division manufactures and services these power supply and coil solutions to provide its customers with the best-in-class components. The superior performance of these products gives the customer a competitive advantage, while the high efficiency helps to minimize energy costs and reduce the user's carbon footprint. The proven longevity and reliability of the power supply solution also have a positive impact on service costs.

Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG: "This new record order underlines our success in international partnerships. In a challenging environment, we ensure our customer delivery stability and maximum performance for growing demand volumes. Furthermore, the closing of the contract marks another significant step in our growth strategy for this business segment and impressively demonstrates our expertise in sustainable power management solutions. Our many years of market-proven expertise enable us to create clear added value for our customers."

Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc.com.



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 66,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, India and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).



