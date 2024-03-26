|
26.03.2024 07:30:03
EQS-News: SFC Energy secured record order of around EUR 27.8 million
|
EQS-News: SFC Energy AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SFC Energy secured record order of around EUR 27.8 million
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 26 March 2024 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, continues its growth trajectory in 2024. SFC has again secured a follow-up order in the Clean Power Management business segment for high-performance power supply and coil solutions from a leading international high-tech equipment manufacturer. The total value of the three-year contract amounts to around EUR 27.8 million. The customer, a leading international high-tech equipment manufacturer, is once again relying on products and solutions from SFC Energy.
SFC Energy's power supply and coil solutions are used in equipment for semiconductor and life science applications where exceptional performance with long life and reliability is essential.
The Clean Power Management division manufactures and services these power supply and coil solutions to provide its customers with the best-in-class components. The superior performance of these products gives the customer a competitive advantage, while the high efficiency helps to minimize energy costs and reduce the user's carbon footprint. The proven longevity and reliability of the power supply solution also have a positive impact on service costs.
Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG: "This new record order underlines our success in international partnerships. In a challenging environment, we ensure our customer delivery stability and maximum performance for growing demand volumes. Furthermore, the closing of the contract marks another significant step in our growth strategy for this business segment and impressively demonstrates our expertise in sustainable power management solutions. Our many years of market-proven expertise enable us to create clear added value for our customers."
Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc.com.
SFC IR and Press Contact
26.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFC Energy AG
|Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
|85649 Brunnthal-Nord
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 169
|E-mail:
|ir@sfc.com
|Internet:
|www.sfc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007568578
|WKN:
|756857
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1866667
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1866667 26.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SFC Energy AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SFC Energy AGmehr Analysen
|22.02.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.02.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.11.23
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.11.23
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.11.23
|SFC Energy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.02.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.02.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.11.23
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.11.23
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.11.23
|SFC Energy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.02.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.02.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.11.23
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.11.23
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.11.23
|SFC Energy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SFC Energy AG
|18,84
|-1,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.500-Punkte-Marke und schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins.