EQS-News: SREP capital requirements for Commerzbank reduced for 2026 – distance to MDA threshold remains comfortable

30 October 2025

SREP capital requirements for Commerzbank reduced for 2026 – distance to MDA threshold remains comfortable

Pillar 2 capital requirement (P2R) reduced by 10 basis points to 2.15%

Additional own funds requirement for leverage ratio (SREP P2R-LR) remains unchanged at 0.1%

Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) threshold for Common Equity Tier 1 pro forma at 10.13% of risk-weighted assets (RWA)

CEO Bettina Orlopp: "The reduction in our capital requirements reflects the confidence of the supervisory authorities in our business model and growth path."

In the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) the European Central Bank (ECB) has determined the bank-specific capital requirements for the Commerzbank Group in 2026. The additional own funds requirement for Pillar 2 (P2R) has been reduced by 10 basis points to 2.15% of total capital. Of which at least 1.21% must be covered with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital. The SREP decision will replace the previous one, with effect from 1 January 2026.

As of 30 June 2025, the pro forma CET1 requirement for the Commerzbank on Group level amounts to 10.13% of risk-weighted assets (MDA threshold) when applying the new SREP decision. The requirement consists of: the CET1 minimum requirement of 4.5%, the P2R of 1.21%, the capital conservation buffer of 2.5% and the capital buffer for otherwise systemically important institutions of 1.25%, as well as the countercyclical capital buffer of currently 0.62% and the sectoral systemic risk buffer of currently 0.05%.

Furthermore, the requirement to maintain additional own funds for the leverage ratio (Pillar 2 requirement for the risk of excessive leverage – P2R-LR), which was introduced in 2023, remains unchanged at 0.1%. The resulting leverage ratio requirement of 3.1% is met by a leverage ratio of 4.3% as of June 2025.

"The reduction in our capital requirements reflects the confidence of the supervisory authorities in our business model and growth path. With a CET1 ratio of 14.56% as of the end of June 2025, we are well above the MDA threshold. We continue to have a comfortable buffer to consistently invest in our business model and maintain an attractive capital return to our shareholders, allowing them to directly participate in Commerzbank's success," said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. As part of its strategic plans until 2028, Commerzbank aims for a CET1 ratio of 13.5%.

