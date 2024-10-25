|
EQS-News: STRATEC REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2024
STRATEC REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2024
Birkenfeld, October 25, 2024
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement 9M|2024.
KEY FIGURES 1
Adj. = adjusted / bps = basis points / cc = constant currency
1 To facilitate comparison, figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items. These non-recurring items include advisory expenses relating to M&A activities and one-off personnel expenses of € 1.7 million in connection with the departure of a member of the Board of Management in the third quarter of 2024.
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
It is pleasing to note that, despite negative scale effects and the product mix still not being optimal, STRATEC managed to significantly improve its gross margin in the first nine months of 2024. In this respect, the margin particularly benefited from earnings enhancement measures already initiated at the beginning of last year and since extended, as well as from associated steps to adjust capacities in line with the current market situation. The adjusted EBIT margin for the first nine months amounted to 8.4% and thus virtually matched the previous year’s level (adjusted EBIT margin 9M/2023: 8.6%).
Adjusted consolidated net income amounted to € 8.1 million in the first nine months of 2024, as against € 9.7 million in the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share (basic) stood at € 0.67 (9M/2023: € 0.80).
For comparison purposes, the earnings figures for the first nine months of 2024 have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (advisory expenses and restructuring expenses relating to M&A activities, as well as one-off personnel expenses). A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income can be found in the Quarterly Statement 9M|2024 also published today.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
For the 2024 financial year, STRATEC has planned investments in property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets corresponding to a total of 6.0% to 8.0% of sales (FY/2023: 6.7%; 9M/2024: 7.0%).
PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
Moreover, in recent months STRATEC has completed various initiatives and projects to boost its local presence in markets of particular strategic relevance and can already report its first major successes. Measures worth mentioning include the development of sales and production units in Asia. STRATEC is thus building an optimal position to continue benefiting in future as well from the wide variety of growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. By successfully integrating the Natech Group and intensifying cooperation across the whole of the Group, STRATEC has also accessed new distribution channels and created significant potential for cross-selling activities in the US, the largest and most important market for laboratory solutions, and thus further significantly strengthened its market position. This is reflected in the successful conclusion of orders, for example to develop and subsequently manufacture a complex consumable in the US for an existing customer of the STRATEC Group.
Given promising negotiations concerning new cooperations and the well-filled development pipeline, which includes numerous projects in various stages of development, major market launches can be expected in future as well.
DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL
QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2024
CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST
You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: www.stratec.com/registration
The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at http://www.stratec.com/audiowebcast20241025 (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software, and consumables in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
