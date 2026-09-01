RHI Magnesita Aktie

RHI Magnesita für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2H5W8 / ISIN: NL0012650360

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01.09.2026 17:45:03

EQS-News: Total Voting Rights

EQS-News: RHI Magnesita N.V. (RNS) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Total Voting Rights

01.09.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RHI Magnesita N.V.

 

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group")

 

Total Voting Rights

 

In accordance with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and Article 15 of the EU's Transparency Directive, RHI Magnesita announces that, as at 31 August 2026, its issued share capital consisted of 47,372,695 ordinary shares and 2,105,010 ordinary shares held in treasury.

 

Excluding the 2,105,010 ordinary shares held in treasury, RHI Magnesita has shares in issue with aggregate voting rights of 47,372,695.

 

The above figure (47,372,695) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, RHI Magnesita under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.  

 

For further enquiries please contact:

Alexander Ordosch, Head of Investor Relations             

Tel: +43 699 1870 6162

Email: alexander.ordosch@rhimagnesita.com

             

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

                                                                                                                                               


01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RHI Magnesita N.V. (RNS)
Kranichberggasse 6
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 699 1870 6162
E-mail: investor.relations@rhimagnesita.com
Internet: https://ir.rhimagnesita.com/
ISIN: NL0012650360
EQS News ID: 2392002

 
End of News EQS News Service

2392002  01.09.2026 CET/CEST

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