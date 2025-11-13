EQS-News: Wacker Neuson Group improves further in the third quarter and narrows the guidance for the financial year 2025

EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Wacker Neuson Group improves further in the third quarter and narrows the guidance for the financial year 2025



13.11.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wacker Neuson Group improves further in the third quarter and narrows the guidance for the financial year 2025 Group revenue amounted to EUR 1,625.2 million in 9M/2025

(-5.6 percent compared to previous year)

EBIT margin improved in Q3/2025 and reached 7.5 percent (increase of 2.7 percentage points compared to Q3/2024)

EBIT margin 9M/2025 at 6.0 percent (-0.3 percentage points compared to previous year)

Positive free cash flow 9M/2025 amounting to EUR 115.8 million

(9M/2024: EUR 91.5 million)

Guidance for the financial year 2025 narrowed Munich, November 13, 2025 – the Wacker Neuson Group, a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, published the financial report for the first nine months of 2025 today.

The Wacker Neuson Group continued its operational recovery in Q3/2025 and was able to increase the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin and revenue in the third quarter of this year compared to previous year despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. The revenue in the third quarter increased by 6.3 percent and amounted to EUR 550.3 million.

The EBIT margin improved by 2.7 percentage points compared to previous year (Q3/2024: 4.8 percent) and amounted to 7.5 percent. This profitability improvement was driven by an increase in revenue as well as a reduction of operating costs year-over-year. Nevertheless, this positive dynamic could not fully compensate the weak first quarter. Therefore, the EBIT margin for the first nine months of the year 2025 amounted to 6.0 percent and was slightly below previous year (9M/2024: 6.3 percent). The revenue after the first nine months amounted to EUR 1,625.2 million, which corresponds to a decrease of 5.6 percent compared to previous year (9M/2024: EUR 1,722.4 million). The free cash flow was positive once again due to positive cash flow from operating activities as well as stable net working capital and amounted to EUR 115.8 million (9M/2024: EUR 91.5 million). „The persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty pauses and delays market recovery. The US tariffs will be affecting the fourth quarter of 2025 as well. Because of this, we decided to narrow our guidance for the financial year 2025. Nevertheless, we increased our profitability over the last quarters. We are continuously working on cost reductions and look ahead to growth in 2026“, explains Dr. Karl Tragl, CEO of the Wacker Neuson Group. Results for the first nine month of 2025 in detail: All regions with declining revenues: The revenue in the Europe Region (EMEA) fell by 4.1 percent to EUR 1,269.3 million (9M/2024: EUR 1,323.5 million). Although the revenue in the third quarter of 2025 increased compared to previous year, the revenue of the first nine months was burdened by the weak first quarter of the year. A few markets in Southern, Northern and Eastern Europe showed positive development, which, however, was insufficient to compensate for the adverse trend. The revenue in the Americas region decreased by 9.6 percent to EUR 322.4 million (9M/2024: EUR 356.5 million). In the Americas region, demand in the first nine months of 2025 was characterized by more cautious ordering behavior than in Europe not only due to continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, but also especially due to US tariffs. In the Asia-Pacific region revenue in the first nine months declined by 21.0 percent to EUR 33.5 million (9M/2024: EUR 42.4 million). The region was predominantly shaped by declines in demand in Australia and China. EBIT margin in 9M/2025 slightly below previous year: The EBIT margin improved in the third quarter of 2025 amounting to 7.5 percent and was 2.7 percentage points above the previous year (Q3/2024: 4.8 percent). This increase was achieved due to revenue increase and operating costs decrease compared to previous year. Nevertheless, this positive dynamic could not fully compensate the weak first quarter. Therefore, the EBIT margin of the first nine months reached 6.0 percent and was slightly below the previous year (9M/2024: 6.3 percent). Net working capital decreased: The net working capital of the Wacker Neuson Group as of September 30, 2025 decreased by 14.4 percent to EUR 692.3 million (September 30, 2024: EUR 808.2 million). The decrease was driven by inventory reduction as well as an increase in trade payables over the last twelve months. The net working capital ratio as of September 30, 2025 on the basis of revenue for the last twelve months (LTM, or the last four quarters) was at 32.4 percent. The net working capital as of September 30, 2024 was at 34.2 percent.

The net working capital of the Wacker Neuson Group as of September 30, 2025 decreased by 14.4 percent to EUR 692.3 million (September 30, 2024: EUR 808.2 million). The decrease was driven by inventory reduction as well as an increase in trade payables over the last twelve months. The net working capital ratio as of September 30, 2025 on the basis of revenue for the last twelve months (LTM, or the last four quarters) was at 32.4 percent. The net working capital as of September 30, 2024 was at 34.2 percent. Positive free cash flow: The free cash flow after the first nine months of 2025 amounted to EUR 115.8 million and was up compared to previous year (9M/2024: EUR 91.5 million). Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2025 stood at EUR 26.5 million (September 30, 2024: EUR 26.8 million). Guidance for the financial year 2025 narrowed In light of the slower than expected market recovery, increased tariffs costs as well as significantly weaker market demand in the US, the Executive Board decided to narrow the guidance for the financial year 2025. The WackerNeusonGroup now expects revenue between EUR 2,150 million and EUR 2,250 million (previously between EUR 2,100 million and EUR 2,300 million) and an EBIT margin between 6.5 and 6.8 percent (previously between 6.5 and 7.5 percent). Furthermore, the investments for the full year are expected to amount to EUR 80 million (previously: EUR 100 million) and the net working capital ratio is expected to reach 34 percent by the end of 2025 (previously: 30 percent). The guidance reflects the business development in the first nine months of 2025 and takes into account possible changes in the business environment in the fourth quarter of 2025 from today’s perspective and minimal manufacturing disruption due to Nexperia supply chain difficulties. Key figures of the Wacker Neuson Group Key figures in € m Q3/2025 Q3/2024 ? 9M/2025 9M/2024 ? Revenue 550.3 517.6 6% 1,625.2 1,722.4 -6% EBIT 41.3 24.7 67% 97.4 108.5 -10% EBIT margin (in %) 7.5 4.8 2.7PP 6.0 6.3 -0.3PP Profit for the period 26.7 9.7 >100% 55.5 64.4 -14% Earnings per share (in €) 0.39 0.14 >100% 0.82 0.95 -14% Free cash flow 48.1 87.0 -45% 115.8 91.5 27% Earnings Call and Webcast An earnings call and webcast for institutional investors and analysts is scheduled for November 13, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. CET to present the 9M/2025 results, followed by a Q&A session. Registration for the event is possible after contacting ir@wackerneuson.com. A replay will be available later on the Wacker Neuson Group website.

Contact: Wacker Neuson SE Peer Schlinkmann Investor Relations Preussenstrasse 41 80809 Munich Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823 ir@wackerneuson.com www.wackerneusongroup.com The Wacker Neuson Group’s complete quarterly report for Q3/2025 is available at: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations For press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/group/press-and-news

About the Wacker Neuson Group: The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 6,000 people worldwide. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service.

Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.

13.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News