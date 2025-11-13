Wacker Neuson Aktie
WKN DE: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012
|
13.11.2025 07:00:03
EQS-News: Wacker Neuson Group improves further in the third quarter and narrows the guidance for the financial year 2025
|
EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Wacker Neuson Group improves further in the third quarter and narrows the guidance for the financial year 2025
Munich, November 13, 2025 – the Wacker Neuson Group, a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, published the financial report for the first nine months of 2025 today.
The revenue in the third quarter increased by 6.3 percent and amounted to EUR 550.3 million.
The free cash flow was positive once again due to positive cash flow from operating activities as well as stable net working capital and amounted to EUR 115.8 million (9M/2024: EUR 91.5 million).
„The persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty pauses and delays market recovery. The US tariffs will be affecting the fourth quarter of 2025 as well. Because of this, we decided to narrow our guidance for the financial year 2025. Nevertheless, we increased our profitability over the last quarters. We are continuously working on cost reductions and look ahead to growth in 2026“, explains Dr. Karl Tragl, CEO of the Wacker Neuson Group.
Results for the first nine month of 2025 in detail:
Guidance for the financial year 2025 narrowed
In light of the slower than expected market recovery, increased tariffs costs as well as significantly weaker market demand in the US, the Executive Board decided to narrow the guidance for the financial year 2025. The WackerNeusonGroup now expects revenue between EUR 2,150 million and EUR 2,250 million (previously between EUR 2,100 million and EUR 2,300 million) and an EBIT margin between 6.5 and 6.8 percent (previously between 6.5 and 7.5 percent). Furthermore, the investments for the full year are expected to amount to EUR 80 million (previously: EUR 100 million) and the net working capital ratio is expected to reach 34 percent by the end of 2025 (previously: 30 percent). The guidance reflects the business development in the first nine months of 2025 and takes into account possible changes in the business environment in the fourth quarter of 2025 from today’s perspective and minimal manufacturing disruption due to Nexperia supply chain difficulties.
Key figures of the Wacker Neuson Group
Earnings Call and Webcast
An earnings call and webcast for institutional investors and analysts is scheduled for November 13, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. CET to present the 9M/2025 results, followed by a Q&A session.
Registration for the event is possible after contacting ir@wackerneuson.com.
A replay will be available later on the Wacker Neuson Group website.
Wacker Neuson SE
Peer Schlinkmann
Investor Relations
Preussenstrasse 41
80809 Munich
Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823
ir@wackerneuson.com
www.wackerneusongroup.com
The Wacker Neuson Group’s complete quarterly report for Q3/2025 is available at: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations
For press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/group/press-and-news
The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 6,000 people worldwide. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service.
13.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 1823
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2228868
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2228868 13.11.2025 CET/CEST
