WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

09.02.2026 14:28:15

European Commission Accuses Meta Of Breaching EU Antitrust Rules

(RTTNews) - Monday, The European Commission has sent a Statement of Objections to Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), stating that the tech giant has breached EU antitrust rules by excluding third party Artificial Intelligence assistants from accessing and interacting with users on WhatsApp.

This comes as the Commission's preliminary findings revealed that Meta, which is likely to be dominant in the European Economic Area market, has misused its position by refusing access to WhatsApp to other businesses, including third-party AI assistants.

Following these findings, the Commission intends to impose interim measures to prevent this policy change from causing serious and irreparable harm on the market.

In the pre-market hours, META is trading at $664.17, up 0.41 percent on the Nasdaq.

29.01.26 Meta Platforms Kaufen DZ BANK
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
