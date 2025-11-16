Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
16.11.2025 16:17:00
Forget Nvidia: This Quantum Stock Is Poised for Explosive 10-Year Growth
Nvidia has been the defining investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) race, with hardware that's the industry standard, giving the company a huge market share. However, there's another trend looming that could eclipse Nvidia's rise: quantum computing.Some of these stocks have already surpassed Nvidia's growth rate. IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), one of the leaders in quantum computing, has actually outperformed it since the AI race began in 2023. The chipmaker's stock has risen an impressive 1,240%, while IonQ's is up 1,510%.If IonQ's technology becomes the standard in quantum computing -- much as Nvidia's has in accelerated computing -- it could be poised for decades of explosive growth, making it a great stock to buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
