General Mills, ADM, Walmart Join To Accelerate Regenerative Agriculture

(RTTNews) - General Mills, ADM and Walmart announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate regenerative agriculture across 40,000 Midwest wheat acres. The program focuses on key growing regions where General Mills sources wheat from ADM for products sold through Walmart and Sam's Club. Initial projects will deliver demonstrable improvements in soil health, water quality and carbon sequestration.

In 2023, General Mills and Walmart committed to advance regenerative agriculture across 600,000 shared acres by 2030. Programs are currently underway across more than 560,000 wheat acres in the U.S. ADM, a wheat supplier, has joined the effort. Facilitated on the ground by ADM, the program will provide farmers with technical assistance and financial incentives to adopt and incorporate practices like no-till and cover crops.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, General Mills shares are down 0.73 percent to $36.20.