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WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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25.08.2026 15:01:57

Google Cloud Launches Gemini Enterprise For Financial Services

(RTTNews) - Google Cloud announced Tuesday the launch of Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, a purpose-built agentic AI solution designed for financial professionals. The platform is initially available in preview for the capital markets and corporate banking industries.

The solution includes a Google-managed Financial Research agent, more than 50 new skills with specialized agentic instructions tailored to financial roles and workflows, enterprise data connectors, an expanding third-party agent ecosystem, and the foundational Gemini Enterprise platform.

It integrates securely with market data, news feeds, regulatory filings, and internal databases to deliver research outputs grounded in verifiable sources with full data provenance.

The platform addresses challenges faced by regulated financial institutions that require speed, security, real-time precision, and data lineage. The solution provides 13 connectors and 50 purpose-built skills designed to streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency for financial services organizations.

Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services is already being used by global financial institutions including CME Group and Deutsche Bank, which served as a key design partner for the Financial Research agent.

Other leading financial institutions such as BNY, Citi Wealth, Lloyds Banking Group, Macquarie Bank, and Signal Iduna are using Gemini Enterprise to equip their workforce with advanced agentic workflow tools.

Google Cloud, a provider of cloud computing and AI solutions, engineered the platform from the ground up to address key regulatory and data residency requirements specific to the financial services industry.

Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services and Legal are the first in a series of specialized, packaged industry solutions built on the secure, fully-governed Gemini Enterprise platform.

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