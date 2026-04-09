Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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09.04.2026 23:45:16
Google Expands Intel Partnership To Power AI Data Centers With Xeon Chips
(RTTNews) - Google is taking its collaboration with Intel to the next level by committing to incorporate several generations of Intel's CPUs into its AI data centers. This move comes as Intel aims to solidify its foothold in the rapidly expanding AI sector.
Under this agreement, Google will utilize Intel's latest Xeon 6 processors to handle AI training and inference tasks, which is a space that Nvidia currently leads.
Google pointed out that Intel's roadmap for processors gives them confidence in meeting the growing demands for both performance and efficiency in advanced AI applications.
This partnership underscores a shift in AI infrastructure, where CPUs are becoming just as vital as GPUs since workloads are becoming more intricate. Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, noted the importance of having "balanced systems" to effectively scale AI efforts.
Even with this extended partnership, Google hasn't stopped investing in its own custom chips, like tensor processing units and its Arm-based Axion CPUs.
Plus, both companies are working together on infrastructure processing units intended to take over networking, storage, and security tasks from the main processors.
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
|09.02.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.02.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.02.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.02.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.02.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.02.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.02.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.02.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.02.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.02.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.02.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.02.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.01.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.10.25
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.09.25
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.08.25
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.25
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|272,20
|0,33%
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