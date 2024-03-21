|
21.03.2024 20:50:45
Google To Update Fitbit With Advanced Generative AI
(RTTNews) - At the annual event, The Check Up, held by Google Health at the company's Manhattan office, executives provided extensive updates on the progress of various AI initiatives related to the medical field. The Gemini model is being refined for medical applications, and a large language model (LLM) is being developed to provide personalized health and wellness features on Fitbit's mobile app.
The upcoming Fitbit chatbot in Fitbit Labs is set to leverage advanced generative AI to interpret health data into actionable insights, allowing users to inquire about their health using natural language. Unlike typical health-tracking apps that provide insights through charts and graphs, Google's approach with the Fitbit chatbot will deliver conversational inquiries about Fitbit data, aiming to give users actionable guidance and insights to enhance their understanding of their health data.
Premium Fitbit users will have early access to experimental AI features through Fitbit Labs for testing and feedback before public release.
This initiative is aligned with Google's AI Labs, allowing users to test and trial features under development. One notable feature is a chatbot that facilitates natural and conversational inquiries about Fitbit data, aiming to deliver actionable guidance and insights to enhance user understanding of their health data.
The personal health LLM will be an enhanced version of the Gemini model, refined using high-quality research case studies focused on diverse health signals from Fitbit to provide users with more personalized insights based on various metrics such as sleep patterns, exercise intensity, heart rate changes, and more.
Karen DeSalvo, the chief health officer of Google, highlighted that AI will not replace doctors in the future. Instead, doctors who make use of AI will replace those who do not. To this end, the company is developing a "personal health" large language model.
However, the company made it clear that the bot should not be considered medical advice. Google's AI tools are not designed to make medical decisions and this message was reiterated consistently during the event.
