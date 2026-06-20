Old Dominion Freight Line Aktie
WKN: 923655 / ISIN: US6795801009
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20.06.2026 14:42:00
Here's Why Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Slumped This Week
Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) declined by 11.9% last week after a downgrade from a Citi analyst. Even though the price rose to $228 from $225, the analyst downgraded the stock to sell from neutral. The freight company is known for being a high-quality operator in the niche less-than-truckload (LTL) market in the U.S. The LTL market involves moving shipments that are too large for package delivery companies, such as UPS and FedEx, but too small to fill a trailer. It's a relatively complex operation as its trailers are often filled with shipments for multiple customers, implying sophisticated logistics and multiple network terminals. That said, it's still a market whose end demand fluctuates with freight growth. The good news is there are signs that the market is set to turn up in 2026. As previously discussed, leading industry freight data has already turned positive month over month and is likely to deliver year-over-year growth in due course. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
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