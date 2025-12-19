HIAG sells sites and properties as part of its sharpened corporate strategy and gains Swiss Post as a new tenant in Winterthur

Basel, 19 December 2025 – In the second half of 2025, HIAG sold four sites in Birsfelden, Diesbach, Ermatingen and Yverdon-les-Bains as well as individual properties in Aathal and Kleindöttingen from its development and yielding portfolio. The sales prices total around CHF 83 million, which is more than 20% above the last estimated value as at the end of the first half of 2025. The site in St. Maurice and a small property in Aathal with a sales volume of around CHF 4 million will also be sold at the beginning of 2026. The profit of around CHF 2 million from these transactions will be recognised in the next reporting period.

All of these sales are in line with the sharpened strategy announced by HIAG in August, which envisages more focussed development and value enhancement of the portfolio at strategically relevant locations. The sales of selected properties generate significant funds in line with the proven capital recycling process, and those funds are used for the acquisition of commercial properties as well as for the realisation of high-yield development projects.

"The sales and planned sales of development and yielding properties underscore the consistent implementation of HIAG's strategy and once again demonstrate our high level of expertise when it comes to transactions, as reflected in the sales prices, which are significantly above the estimated values," said Marco Feusi, CEO of HIAG.

Swiss Post becomes new tenant in "Fahrwerk" in Winterthur

In addition to the successful disposals, HIAG is strengthening its letting business at strategically relevant locations. Swiss Post has been secured as a new tenant for at least ten years in the "Fahrwerk" commercial building in Winterthur. It will move into an area of around 3,000 m² on the ground floor from spring 2026. The Post will use the space for operational purposes in the fields of logistics and delivery. The "Fahrwerk" building offers ideal conditions for this with its good accessibility, the direct accessibility of the rental space and the flexible division of use. The conclusion of the rental agreement with Swiss Post is an important step in the successful development and long-term letting of the commercial property.