Holcim Aktie
WKN: 869898 / ISIN: CH0012214059
|
12.03.2026 06:30:03
Holcim expands in Colombia
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim has signed an agreement to expand in Latin America by acquiring building materials and solutions operations in Colombia from Cemex that represent projected 2026 net sales of around USD 360 million. The transaction will expand Holcim’s operational footprint in the country by adding more than 20 production sites.
The production sites include Caracolito cement plant, Santa Rosa grinding station, as well as more than 20 ready-mix concrete, aggregates, mortars and admixtures plants. The acquisition will complement Holcim’s existing operations in Colombia, which include one cement plant in Nobsa, eight ready-mix concrete plants, one admixtures plant and one aggregates plant, as well as more than 150 Disensa retail stores.
Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO: “This acquisition will strengthen Holcim's presence in Colombia and accelerate growth in the attractive region of Latin America in line with our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. Expanding our footprint in the country, these assets complement our existing portfolio.”
The transaction value of USD 485 million represents a pro forma 2026 EBITDA multiple of around 5x after run-rate synergies of around USD 30 million expected to be realized in year three. It is earnings per share (EPS) accretive in year one and return on invested capital (ROIC) accretive in year three.
The acquisition is in line with Holcim’s commitment to financial discipline and growth-focused capital allocation. It is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approval, and expected to close around the end of the year.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here.
Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
2289994 12.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AG
|
12.03.26
|Anleger in Zürich halten sich zurück: SLI liegt schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SMI schlussendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|SIX-Handel SLI verliert am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Anleger in Zürich halten sich zurück: SMI sackt am Nachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Holcim expands in Colombia (EQS Group)
|
11.03.26
|SIX-Handel SMI leichter (finanzen.at)
|
10.03.26
|Starker Wochentag in Zürich: SMI klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
10.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Gewinne im SMI (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Holcim AG
|15.01.26
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.25
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.09.25
|Holcim Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.06.25
|Holcim Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.06.25
|Holcim Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.26
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.25
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.09.25
|Holcim Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.06.25
|Holcim Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.06.25
|Holcim Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.26
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.25
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.09.25
|Holcim Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.25
|Holcim Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.11.24
|Holcim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.06.25
|Holcim Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.04.24
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Holcim AG
|68,40
|-4,23%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex verabschiedeten sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.