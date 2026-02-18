Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
18.02.2026 05:17:00
How Buying Nebius Group Stock Today Could Help 10x Your Net Worth
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is an important player in the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, supplying the much-needed computing capacity to companies looking to train and deploy AI models and applications in the cloud.Nebius operates dedicated AI data centers equipped with graphics processing units (GPUs) and offers a suite of software solutions to help train, customize, deploy, and scale AI applications. Nebius' full-stack AI infrastructure platform is in high demand, with major hyperscalers awarding it lucrative long-term contracts, driving a significant spike in revenue.This explains why the stock has jumped an impressive 120% in the past year. Importantly, Nebius stock still has significant upside, given the end market it serves. Let's look at the reasons why this company could help multiply your net worth significantly in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nebius
|
16.02.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Nebius-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Nebius-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Ausblick: Nebius stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.26
|Nebius announces agreement to acquire Tavily to add agentic search to its AI cloud platform (EQS Group)
|
02.02.26
|RTS-Titel Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Nebius-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Nebius Group N.V. announces date of fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and conference call (EQS Group)
|
26.01.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Nebius von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)