Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.11.2025 12:20:00

How Has Amazon Stock Done for Investors?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has generally served as a market stalwart since it launched its IPO in 1997. The company pioneered e-commerce in the U.S. and much of the developed world and later spawned the cloud computing industry as a side effect of its efforts to make e-commerce more widely available.Consequently, it is one of the largest and most respected stocks on the market today, and its place among the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks cements that legacy. Nonetheless, investors may struggle with what to make of its five-year performance. Here's why.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten