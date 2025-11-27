Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
27.11.2025 12:20:00
How Has Amazon Stock Done for Investors?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has generally served as a market stalwart since it launched its IPO in 1997. The company pioneered e-commerce in the U.S. and much of the developed world and later spawned the cloud computing industry as a side effect of its efforts to make e-commerce more widely available.Consequently, it is one of the largest and most respected stocks on the market today, and its place among the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks cements that legacy. Nonetheless, investors may struggle with what to make of its five-year performance. Here's why.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
25.11.25
|Amazon-Aktie reagiert wechselhaft auf milliardenschwere KI-Pläne für die US-Regierung (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Amazon von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Amazon Web Services Announces PayMe by HSBC’s Migration to AWS, Accelerating Digital Payment Innovation in Hong Kong (EQS Group)
|
24.11.25
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25
|Amazon investiert 50 Milliarden Dollar in KI für Regierungsbehörden (Spiegel Online)
|
24.11.25
|Montagshandel in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)