Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
17.02.2026 21:30:00
How This Global Small Cap ETF Fits Into a Long-Term Strategy
It's surprisingly easy for investors to let their portfolios get out of balance. Even the great Warren Buffett, when he was CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, allowed the company's stake in Apple to swell to become nearly half of Berkshire Hathaway's entire equity portfolio. Diversification is one of the keys to investing, but if you're in the U.S., it can be tempting to overload on U.S.-based stocks. And that's particularly true in today's environment, when the S&P 500 is dominated by a handful of tech stocks like Nvidia, Microsoft, and the aforementioned Apple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|
18:02
|Zuversicht in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 klettert am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Zuversicht in New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 in Rot (finanzen.at)