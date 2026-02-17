Strategy Aktie

Strategy

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

17.02.2026 21:30:00

How This Global Small Cap ETF Fits Into a Long-Term Strategy

How This Global Small Cap ETF Fits Into a Long-Term Strategy

It's surprisingly easy for investors to let their portfolios get out of balance. Even the great Warren Buffett, when he was CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, allowed the company's stake in Apple to swell to become nearly half of Berkshire Hathaway's entire equity portfolio. Diversification is one of the keys to investing, but if you're in the U.S., it can be tempting to overload on U.S.-based stocks. And that's particularly true in today's environment, when the S&P 500 is dominated by a handful of tech stocks like Nvidia, Microsoft, and the aforementioned Apple.
