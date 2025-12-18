NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
18.12.2025 16:45:38
Huge News for Navitas: Nvidia Could Transform This Stock by 2027
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) is making a bold shift into AI power chips, and its partnership with Nvidia could redefine its future. With revenue bottoming and the cash runway tightening, the company faces a high-stakes path to 2027. If execution is flawless, the upside could be enormous for early investors.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 10, 2025. The video was published on Dec. 16, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
