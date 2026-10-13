Humana Aktie
WKN: 856584 / ISIN: US4448591028
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13.10.2026 12:45:18
Humana Forms Joint Venture With BlackRock For 150 Clinics
(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM), a U.S. health insurance and healthcare services company, on Tuesday announced a joint venture with BlackRock Inc. (BLK) to manage nearly 150 CenterWell Senior Primary Care clinics.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.
BlackRock will hold a majority stake in the venture, while CenterWell will retain a minority stake.
BlackRock will acquire WCAS's existing stake, valued at approximately $2.8 billion.
The joint venture plans to use additional funding over the next two years to open new clinics and expand through acquisitions.
The company said the transaction will reduce balance-sheet liabilities and lower funding costs.
The deal is not expected to materially affect its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance.
BlackRock closed trading 0.14% higher at $1,083.92 on the New York Stock Exchange.
In the pre-market trading, Humana is 1.50% higher at $440 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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