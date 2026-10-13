Humana Forms Joint Venture With BlackRock For 150 Clinics

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM), a U.S. health insurance and healthcare services company, on Tuesday announced a joint venture with BlackRock Inc. (BLK) to manage nearly 150 CenterWell Senior Primary Care clinics.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

BlackRock will hold a majority stake in the venture, while CenterWell will retain a minority stake.

BlackRock will acquire WCAS's existing stake, valued at approximately $2.8 billion.

The joint venture plans to use additional funding over the next two years to open new clinics and expand through acquisitions.

The company said the transaction will reduce balance-sheet liabilities and lower funding costs.

The deal is not expected to materially affect its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance.

BlackRock closed trading 0.14% higher at $1,083.92 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, Humana is 1.50% higher at $440 on the New York Stock Exchange.