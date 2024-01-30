30.01.2024 22:43:14

IBM Directs Managers To Return To The Office Or Quit

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has issued a company-wide directive instructing managers who continue to work remotely to either relocate closer to an office or consider departing from the company.

IBM has made it mandatory for all US managers to be physically present in an office or client location for a minimum of three days per week, irrespective of their current work-from-home status.

Badge-in data will be used to "assess individual presence" and shared with managers and human resources, Senior Vice President John Granger wrote in a memo.

This decision highlights IBM's commitment to a return to in-person work, mirroring a larger trend seen among companies as they navigate the future of remote work arrangements in a post-pandemic era.

According to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg dated January 16, individuals working remotely, with exceptions granted for medical reasons or military service, are required to relocate to a location near an IBM office by the beginning of August if they do not reside within a commuting distance to a facility.

Managers who don't agree to relocate and are unable to secure a role that's approved to be remote must "separate from IBM," John Granger wrote.

He also added, "IBM is focused on providing a work environment that balances flexibility with the face-to-face interactions that make us more productive, innovative and better able to serve our client. Consistent with that approach, we're requiring executives and people managers in the United States to be in the office at least three days per week."

