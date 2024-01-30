|
30.01.2024 22:43:14
IBM Directs Managers To Return To The Office Or Quit
(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has issued a company-wide directive instructing managers who continue to work remotely to either relocate closer to an office or consider departing from the company.
IBM has made it mandatory for all US managers to be physically present in an office or client location for a minimum of three days per week, irrespective of their current work-from-home status.
Badge-in data will be used to "assess individual presence" and shared with managers and human resources, Senior Vice President John Granger wrote in a memo.
This decision highlights IBM's commitment to a return to in-person work, mirroring a larger trend seen among companies as they navigate the future of remote work arrangements in a post-pandemic era.
According to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg dated January 16, individuals working remotely, with exceptions granted for medical reasons or military service, are required to relocate to a location near an IBM office by the beginning of August if they do not reside within a commuting distance to a facility.
Managers who don't agree to relocate and are unable to secure a role that's approved to be remote must "separate from IBM," John Granger wrote.
He also added, "IBM is focused on providing a work environment that balances flexibility with the face-to-face interactions that make us more productive, innovative and better able to serve our client. Consistent with that approach, we're requiring executives and people managers in the United States to be in the office at least three days per week."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)mehr Nachrichten
|
31.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier IBM-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in IBM von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones schließt in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones mittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start des Freitagshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)mehr Analysen
|25.01.24
|IBM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|IBM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.24
|IBM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.01.24
|IBM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|IBM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.24
|IBM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.01.24
|IBM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|IBM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.24
|IBM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)
|169,90
|-1,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: US-Handel endet schwächer -- ATX schließt knapp im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel ins Minus. An der Wall Street ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.