Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
|
22.11.2026 00:40:25
Intuit vs. Oracle: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Investors often find themselves choosing between specialized software leaders and broad infrastructure giants. Deciding whether to buy Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) or Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) depends on your preference for consumer stability versus enterprise growth.
Intuit serves as the backbone for personal and small business finances, while Oracle provides the essential databases and cloud infrastructure that large organizations require. Both companies are currently integrating artificial intelligence to enhance their platforms. This comparison examines their growth rates, balance sheets, and relative valuations to determine which stock fits best in a 2027 outlook.
Intuit provides essential financial technology solutions for millions of global consumers and small businesses through its core brands like TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Credit Karma. The company currently serves approximately 93 million users and relies on major distribution platforms like the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store and Google Play Store. To support its vast software ecosystem, it maintains strategic partnerships with major cloud infrastructure providers including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG).
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intuit Inc.
|
18.11.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Intuit-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Intuit von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.26
|Ausblick: Intuit legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.11.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: So steht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Intuit Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intuit Inc.
|247,70
|-12,23%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich im Sinkflug -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.