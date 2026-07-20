Invitation: Medartis half-year results presentation for 2026

We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation of our half-year results 2026 on Tuesday, 18 August 2026. We will publish the following documents on our corporate website and distribute them to our newsletter subscribers before 07:00 am:

(a) Press release

(b) Half-year report 2026

(c) Webcast presentation

If you would like to subscribe to our mailing list, please use the following online form .

VIDEO WEBCAST WITH Q&A SECTION:

Date: Tuesday, 18 August 2026 Time (Swiss time): 9:30 - 10:30 Speakers: Matthias Schupp, CEO Peter Hackel, CFO Language: English

The conference will be held online via Microsoft Teams. Webcast participants can submit their questions by raising the hand symbol on the webcast interface or in writing via chat. To participate via smartphone, you need to install the Microsoft Teams app. Please dial in 5 minutes before the conference begins to complete the registration process quickly.

TO REGISTER for the online webcast, please use this link:

https://medartis.com/en/results-conference

A recording of this event will be available shortly afterwards on our website .

We look forward to your participation.

Kind regards

Medartis Corporate Communications