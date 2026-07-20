Medartis Aktie
WKN DE: A2JGBF / ISIN: CH0386200239
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20.07.2026 10:00:04
Invitation: Medartis half-year results presentation for 2026
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Medartis Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
MEDARTIS GROUP
We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation of our half-year results 2026 on Tuesday, 18 August 2026. We will publish the following documents on our corporate website and distribute them to our newsletter subscribers before 07:00 am:
(a) Press release
(b) Half-year report 2026
(c) Webcast presentation
If you would like to subscribe to our mailing list, please use the following online form.
VIDEO WEBCAST WITH Q&A SECTION:
The conference will be held online via Microsoft Teams. Webcast participants can submit their questions by raising the hand symbol on the webcast interface or in writing via chat. To participate via smartphone, you need to install the Microsoft Teams app. Please dial in 5 minutes before the conference begins to complete the registration process quickly.
TO REGISTER for the online webcast, please use this link:
https://medartis.com/en/results-conference
A recording of this event will be available shortly afterwards on our website.
We look forward to your participation.
Kind regards
Medartis Corporate Communications
Your contact:
Medartis Holding AG
Corporate Communications
About Medartis
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medartis Holding AG
|Hochbergerstrasse 60E
|4057 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 633 34 34
|Fax:
|+41 61 633 34 00
|E-mail:
|info@medartis.com
|Internet:
|www.medartis.com
|ISIN:
|CH0386200239
|Valor:
|38620023
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2365636
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2365636 20.07.2026 CET/CEST
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