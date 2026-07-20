Medartis Aktie

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WKN DE: A2JGBF / ISIN: CH0386200239

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20.07.2026 10:00:04

Invitation: Medartis half-year results presentation for 2026

Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Invitation: Medartis half-year results presentation for 2026

20.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

MEDARTIS GROUP

We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation of our half-year results 2026 on Tuesday, 18 August 2026. We will publish the following documents on our corporate website and distribute them to our newsletter subscribers before 07:00 am:

 

(a)  Press release

(b)  Half-year report 2026

(c)  Webcast presentation

 

If you would like to subscribe to our mailing list, please use the following online form.

 

VIDEO WEBCAST WITH Q&A SECTION:

 

Date:

Tuesday, 18 August 2026

Time (Swiss time):

9:30 - 10:30

Speakers:

Matthias Schupp, CEO

Peter Hackel, CFO

Language:

English

 

The conference will be held online via Microsoft Teams. Webcast participants can submit their questions by raising the hand symbol on the webcast interface or in writing via chat. To participate via smartphone, you need to install the Microsoft Teams app. Please dial in 5 minutes before the conference begins to complete the registration process quickly.

 

TO REGISTER for the online webcast, please use this link:

https://medartis.com/en/results-conference

 

A recording of this event will be available shortly afterwards on our website.

 

We look forward to your participation.

 

Kind regards

 

Medartis Corporate Communications

Your contact:

Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
CH-4057 Basel

Corporate Communications
Investor contact: investor.relations@medartis.com
Media contact: corporate.communication@medartis.com
+41 61 633 37 36

About Medartis
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Medartis Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures and joint replacement for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. The Group has manufacturing sites in Switzerland, the United States, Brazil, and France. Medartis employs approx. 1,400 individuals across 12 countries, with products offered in over 60 countries globally. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and operating theatre personnel with the most innovative implants and instruments as well as best-in-class service.
For more information, please visit medartis.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
4057 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 633 34 34
Fax: +41 61 633 34 00
E-mail: info@medartis.com
Internet: www.medartis.com
ISIN: CH0386200239
Valor: 38620023
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2365636

 
End of News EQS News Service

2365636  20.07.2026 CET/CEST

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