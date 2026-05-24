Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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24.05.2026 13:24:00
Is Alphabet Stock Still a Bargain?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock has had a strong rally since April began. The stock has risen more than 33% since then, which may have investors wondering if Alphabet stock is still a bargain, as it was a few months ago.Let's take a look at a few valuation measures and see if Alphabet is a buy right now or if investors should move their investment dollars elsewhere.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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