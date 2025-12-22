Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
22.12.2025 14:23:00
Is Amazon One of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2026?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a poor stock to own in 2025. The stock is essentially flat for the year, which is disappointing because the S&P 500 is up around 14%. With 2025 being a disappointing year, investors are hoping that 2026 could be a comeback year.However, hope isn't an investment strategy; we need real results that will help turn Amazon's stock around. I think Amazon's stock is primed for a good 2026, and I've got a few reasons to back that up.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
