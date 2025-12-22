Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.12.2025 14:23:00

Is Amazon One of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2026?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a poor stock to own in 2025. The stock is essentially flat for the year, which is disappointing because the S&P 500 is up around 14%. With 2025 being a disappointing year, investors are hoping that 2026 could be a comeback year.However, hope isn't an investment strategy; we need real results that will help turn Amazon's stock around. I think Amazon's stock is primed for a good 2026, and I've got a few reasons to back that up.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten